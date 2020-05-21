Thursday, May 21, 2020
Updated:

LG Q61: the mid-range is renewed with a four-lens camera and perforated screen

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

LG Q61: the mid-range is renewed with a four-lens camera and perforated screen

After the LG Velvet, the South Korean company turns its eyes to the Q series with the new LG Q61, a terminal that represents a major renovation of the LG Q60 than that suggested by the change in the numbering.

The LG Q61 is a new mid-range terminal with MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor that maintains LG’s already classic aesthetic at the rear, which now features four lenses. Ahead there are also changes, with a perforation on the screen for the camera frontal.


LG Q61 datasheet

LG Q61
screen6.5 ”
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight164.5 x 77.5 x 8.3 mm
191 g.
ProcessorHelium P35
RAM4GB
Storage64 GB
Frontal camera16 MP
Rear camera48 MP
8MP wide angle
2 MP macro
5 MP bokeh
Drums4,000 mAh
Operating systemAndroid 10
ConnectivityLTE
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
OthersRear fingerprint reader
Google Assistant button
DTS: X

MIL-STD 810G

PriceFrom 273 euros to change

Perforated screen and quad camera

Just as the perforated screen has made its way into the LG K series, the same is true of the Q series. This LG Q61 mounts a 6.5 inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution and which has no notch, but a perforation in the upper left corner.

Perfo

The LG Q61 is a mid-range terminal that has the processor MediaTek Helium P35 (eight cores up to 2.3 GHz), with a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The spec sheet is virtually identical to that of the LG K61, though the design on the back is slightly different.

For photos, the LG Q61 has a 16-megapixel front camera built into a hole in the screen and a rear camera with four lenses in the typical layout of the house: in a horizontal row and above the fingerprint reader.

Lgcamaras

It is a 48 megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a latest 5-megapixel sensor to do the depth calculations needed to take photo-portraits.

As for the battery, we have 4,000 mAh capacity, without any mention of fast charging. What it does have is MIL-STD 810G military endurance certification, DTS: X sound and a dedicated button to invoke the Google Assistant.

LG Q61 versions and prices

Lgq612

The LG Q61 has been officially presented in South Korea, where it can be purchased from May 29, 2020. It will initially go on sale in a single version (4GB + 64GB) and in white, by an official price of 369,900 won, about 273 euros to change.

