Updated:

LG presents the new GX soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTX: S

By Brian Adam
LG presents the new GX soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTX: S

LG today unveiled the new GX soundbar which integrates with the LG OLED GX range of televisions, characterized by the new Gallery Design, as it can be mounted on the wall under the TV or can be placed on a surface through the support included in the package.

In terms of dimensions, measures 15×144.6×3.25 cm and it is identical both in-depth and finish to the 65-inch GX Gallery.

As for the technical specifications, there is the support for Dolby Atmos technologies that DTS: X, which allow you to enjoy three-dimensional audio. However, the speaker is also compatible with Dolby Vision through 4K pass-through which guarantees the best image quality and cinematic sound. There is also a subwoofer that connects to the soundbar via wireless, for cinematic sound.

LG points out how the LG GX soundbar is Hi-Res Audio certified, to offer lossless playback at 24bt / 96kHz. LG AI Sound Pro technology instead analyzes the sound to immediately apply the best sound settings regardless of the content, to ensure maximum sound experience every time. Also present the enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and Bluetooth, which guarantee the maximum sound richness of the Dolby True HD and DTS Master Audio audio formats.

LG’s new GX soundbar will be available in Italy from the end of July to the recommended retail price of 1,299 euros. For the prices of LG’s new OLED and NanoCell 2020 TVs, see our dedicated news.

