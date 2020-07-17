LG OLED 55B9 55-inch 4K TV on offer for less than 1000 Euros on eBay

The interesting offer proposed today on eBay by a reseller with 96.9% positive feedback, OnlineStoreSpa, which allows you to take home for less than 1000 Euros the 55-inch LG OLED 55B9 TV, for considerable savings compared to the list price.

Specifically, the TV is available at 999 Euros, with free delivery estimated between Friday 24 July and Tuesday 28 July 2020. The seller accepts payments with PayPal and Maestro, VISA, Mastercard and PostePay cards, while users have 30 days to return, with the buyer paying the return costs. It is also possible to add the one-year guarantee extension through Allianz Assistance IT, paying a surcharge of 21 Euros.

The available quantity is limited, however: OnlineStore has already sold 41, but the available quantity is limited.

On a technical level, we are facing a 4K Ultra HD OLED screen TV based on the latest generation a7 Intelligent processor, enhanced with the AI ​​Deep Learning algorithm which is capable of reproducing images rich in detail with personalized sound. Guaranteed support for Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos as well as HDR. On the software front, we also find the new Gallery Mode to always show exciting photographs updated periodically by TripAdvisor.