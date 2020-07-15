Tech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
LG OLED 55-inch TV with soundbar as a gift on Amazon for TV Week

LG OLED 55-inch TV with soundbar as a gift on Amazon for TV Week

As we got to report this morning, Amazon TV Week has officially started. Jeff Bezos’ shop is proposing many offers on televisions of famous brands such as LG, Samsung and Hisense, but today we focus on a promotion that also allows you to have a soundbar as a gift.

Specifically, by purchasing the tv OLED55CX6LA you will receive the SL5Y soundbar as a gift all at a price of 1,899 euros. The offer should not be underestimated as usually only the TV can be purchased at this price, and the bundle has an average price of 1,999 euros.

The TV is 55-inch with an OLED panel and based on the a9 Gen 3 processor, with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision IQ support. In addition, it is also compatible with NVIDIA’s G-Sync, which could make it an interesting option for gamers who are looking for a new TV. On a software level, it is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as with Apple’s AirPlay and HomeKit.

There LG SL5Y soundbar is 2.1 channel and is able to give an ultra-immersive experience thanks to its 400W of power.

Delivery is guaranteed by Monday 20 June, as it requires a longer delivery time than the classic Prime items.

