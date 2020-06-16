Tech NewsElectronicsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
LG launches the new 2020 soundbar and XBOOM Speaker lineup

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

LG launches the new 2020 soundbar and XBOOM Speaker lineup in Italy

LG has announced the availability in Italy of the new products for the audio sector, which had been presented at CES and are ready to land in our country. The lineup is made up of soundbar, portable speakers, hifi and Bluetooth speakers, and is developed in collaboration with Meridian Audio.

The soundbars are equipped with Meridian Audio technologies including Bass and Space which is capable of reproducing low frequencies to expand the soundstage. There is also the Image Elevation which guarantees a more realistic listening experience.

Most soundbars also support Dolby Atmos and DTS: X and AI Room Calibration technology which, as the name suggests, is able to optimize the output by automatically adapting the sound to the surrounding environment. 4K Pass-Trough audio is also present, to which is added an enhanced audio return channel (eARC). Obviously there is also support for Google Assistant.

Here are the technical sheets and the relative prices:

  • SN9YG – Meridian technology, 5.1.2 channels, 520W of power, Google Assistant, Dolby Atmos, 4K Pass-through, High-Resolution Audio, AI Room Calibration, Autosensing for horizontal or vertical installation and wireless subwoofer. Suggested retail price: € 999
  • SN8YG – Meridian technology, 3.1.2 channels, 440W of power, Google Assistant, Dolby Atmos, 4K Pass-through, High-Resolution Audio, AI Room Calibration and wireless subwoofer. Suggested retail price: € 799
  • SN7CY – 3.1.2 channels, 380W of power, Dolby Atmos, High-Resolution Audio, Bluetooth Streaming and integrated subwoofer. Suggested retail price: € 399
  • SN6Y – 3.1 channels, 420W of power, High-Resolution Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Bluetooth Streaming and wireless subwoofer. Suggested retail price: € 399
  • SN5Y – 2.1 channels, 400W of power, High-Resolution Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Bluetooth Streaming and wireless subwoofer. Suggested retail price: € 299
  • SN4 – 2.1 channels, 300W of power, High-Resolution Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Bluetooth Streaming and wireless subwoofer. Suggested retail price: € 199

As for the LG XBOOM speakers, the news embraces the OneBody, Micro HiFi, XBoom Bluetooth and AI ThinQ lines, offering up to 2000 Watts of power, Multiroom function and wireless connectivity.

The new portable LG XBOOM PL7, PL5 and PL2 also come on the market, which are based on Meridian Sound technologies and also includes water resistance thanks to the IPx5 certification. In terms of autonomy, they guarantee up to 24 hours of listening.

Finally, we also find the award-winning speaker XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 with minimal design and Google Voice Assitant.

Below is the price list:

  • RN5 – Recommended retail price: € 279
  • PL7 / PL7W – Recommended retail price: € 199
  • PL5 / PL5W – Recommended retail price: € 129
  • PL2 / PL2W – Recommended retail price: € 69

What do you think? Let us know as always through the comments section.

