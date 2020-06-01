Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
LG Gram 14T990-G: a laptop with power, autonomy and 'all in one' design

By Brian Adam
Laptops have become in recent years the preferred type of computer for users, since it is possible to have models with really powerful hardware features that combine that mobility so necessary in these times. And if on top we can connect a monitor, an external keyboard and a mouse to turn them into desktop solutions, well, honey on flakes.

LG Gram laptop.

And LG is one of those companies that in recent years has promoted a whole range of computers that, in addition to all of the above, offer us alternatives of use that go through its touch screen and, above all, a compact design and very well worked. Proof of this is this Gram model with a 14-inch screen that we have been able to test and that weighs just 1.1 kg.

LG Gram.

All-in-one power and versatility

It is what most attracts the attention of this computer is that it offers us three types of use, all in one: like a classic laptop, like a drawing tablet and as a main desktop computer that we can easily take from one place to another in any emergency. Its screen has a size of 14 inches, a perfect measurement, and it is IPS and FullHD, that is, 1920×1080 pixels of resolution. Your great contribution? It is tactile, which allows us to use it as a canvas to draw or take notes in class or in business meetings thanks to the included pencil.

LG Gram keyboard.

The processor it mounts is a Intel Core i7-8565U eighth generation that guarantees perfect performance in all the applications we use, be they office automation, online productivity or even photo and video retouching. That performance is also helped by its 8GB of DDR4 RAM and the amount of storage it incorporates, with a 512 gigabyte SSD. In terms of connectivity It comes with the usual standards of Wifi ac, bluetooth 5.0 and Ethernet port, which is always much more reliable than wireless, especially if we work with heavy documents that we must move from the cloud to the computer or vice versa. It also has USB-A 3.0, HDMI and USB-C ports, a mini-jack for helmets and a microSD slot. As a security measure, This LG Gram has a fingerprint sensor, to block sessions in an even safer way and incorporates it in the same power button.

LG Gram.

The camera for video conferencing, for example, has caught our attention for the good quality it has, especially if we compare it with those of other laptops on the market, just like autonomy, which is really good: more than ten hours per charge. Which guarantees that you will not have to go through the charger if you are one of those who have working days on the move. If you look at the keyboard, don't panic, because although it has the appearance of those butterfly keys that Apple's have installed for years on their MacBooks, actually the solution adopted by LG is much more effective, comfortable and easy to use. Surely, this keyboard is also one of its strong points.

LG Gram.

In short, a really interesting laptop, which combines its good design with amazing autonomy and power that guarantees us to work comfortably in the strictest tasks that we may suffer at work. You have it for sale at a price that stands at 1,600 euros.

