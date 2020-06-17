Tech NewsMobile
LG extends the warranty on many of its mobiles up to 5 years, which ones?

By Brian Adam
At a time when mobile phones are controversial about planned obsolescence, and the expiration date that many companies put so that their products have a shorter life cycle than they could offer, these gestures of trust towards the user are appreciated with a much greater guarantee than that legally required.

AND LG has just announced to Spanish users that in many of the mobiles it currently has for sale, the mandatory two-year rules will not apply. full guarantee, but extends it further, up to the full five, which will be borne by you. Detail and gesture that contrasts with that of other companies, such as Apple, which despite European laws continues to speak of one year of extensible warranty with another one: that is, one year by the establishment that sells it to us, and another that those of Cupertino add as if it were a discretionary decision.

Register your mobile and win five years

To get these five years of total warranty on our mobile, you simply have to meet two fundamental requirements, The first is to have one of those devices that the Koreans mark as skillful to qualify for this promotion, and second, to have bought it in the time interval that entitles us to enjoy that time of total armor, and which runs from 15 May 2020 until January 6, 2021. So you still have time.

LG Extended Warranty on all major smartphones. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
LG extended warranty on its main smartphones.

It is important to say, first of all, that it does not matter where you buy the terminal, whether it is an official distributor, a phone shop or LG's own website. So that LG knows that our terminal belongs to that group of devices with a five-year warranty We will have to access a web page and leave the following information:

  • Name and surname
  • Address
  • Phone number
  • Email
  • City
  • Province
  • Date of purchase
  • Smartphone IMEI

And as we mentioned before, the mobiles that are entitled to these five-year warranty are:

  • LG K61
  • LG K51S
  • LG K41S
  • LG Velvet
  • LG G8X
  • LG G8s
  • LG V50
  • LG Q60

Needless to say, it has to five years of protection is more than enough to maximize the full life cycle of a mobile to change, from that moment, to another that offers us similar guarantees. Hopefully this LG movement invites many others to follow that path and leave increasingly robust and reliable devices in our hands.

