LG 49WL95C-W, review: an ultra-wide monitor as big as ready to enjoy working

Although they have gained enough traction in the gaming market, the ultra-wide monitors They have a large diagonal in the professional and office market, their main market niche.
At EuroXlivewe have tried the spectacular LG 49WL95C-W, a wide diagonal monitor, curved and that allows us to work in an enveloping way with the equivalent of two 27-inch screens with QHD resolution.
LG 49WL95C-W datasheet
|LG 49WL95C-W
|characteristics
|PANEL
|49-inch DualQHD 60Hz IPS LED with 32: 9 aspect ratio and HDR10
|RESOLUTION
|5120 x 1440 pixels
|BRIGHTNESS
|350 nits
|NATIVE CONTRAST
|1000: 1
|RESPONSE TIME
|5 ms (GTG)
|VISION ANGLE
|178 ° (H) / 178 ° (V)
|COVERAGE OF COLOR SPACES
|sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
|HDR
|Yes
|GAME MODE
|No
|CONNECTIVITY
|2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, and 1 x USB-C Power Delivery (DisplayPort), 4xUSB-A (USB 3.0 output)
|SOUND
|Stereo 10 W
|HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE BASE
|Yes
|TYPICAL CONSUMPTION
|80 watts
|DIMENSIONS
|1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3 mm (with base)
|WEIGHT
|15.2 kg (with base)
|PRICE
|1299 euros
Working with panoramic views
Diagonally closer to a large living room TV than a work monitor, the LG 49WL95C-W is positioned in the market as the new reference model for those who need a panoramic workspace and in which to manage multiple screens at maximum resolution. It is like having two 27-inch QHD screens.
This monitor has a diagonal of 49 inches with 5120×1440 pixels resolution and 32: 9 aspect ratio. Its objective is to offer a wide space without neglecting the resolution since the equivalent density is 106 dpi, enough to work comfortably.
In creative works associated with photography, graphic or video editing, having this diagonal is a delight, having everything at a glance.
Sufficient connectivity
In a team of these dimensions and possibilities, connectivity is of special importance. This LG 49WL95C-W offers two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, four USB-A 3.0 ports and only one Displayport-compatible USB-C.
At this point, we expected some more of the latter type, especially by allowing us both the video/audio transmission and powering the equipment. It is therefore ideal to use the laptop (if it has USB-C) as an input element of the monitor, it is charged at the same time. And even if the laptop is connected via HDMI, we can use that USB-C port (up to 85 W) to charge it without having to carry its charger. Another detail is that a compatible cable comes in the box.
All but two of the USB-A ports are located at the rear. The two on the side have better direct access and the headphone port has been placed next to them. In any case, what is accessible is relatively given the size of the monitor when we have it placed on the table.
The same goes for the physical controls on the monitor. They are accessible but it is not as comfortable as if they were on the front, something that is true that would break the exquisite design of this screen. In any case, both ports and controls will not be habitual to be interacting with them all the time.
The LG 49WL95C-W monitor, despite occupying an immense amount of space on the table, offers us a very careful design and where we highlight the very small frames, which strengthens the enveloping sensation of the curvature of the screen. It is a design without stridencies and that supports the placement of the monitor in different environments.
The ergonomics of the monitor is very wide, being able to modify and personalize both the height and the inclination, in addition to admitting its lateral rotation.
To keep a screen of this size stable, the base is very wide. It has a curved shape but is very thin, which reduces the impact on the surface that makes it useless around the monitor. It is elegant and effective (metal finish), although you cannot avoid some horizontal rocking when touching the monitor.
At the level of control of the options menu, it should be noted that it uses a joystick-type system, simpler and more direct to operate than the row of buttons. So we can do it “blindly” quite correctly and quickly. And the menu, for what we usually find in Monitores, is simple, direct and sufficient.
Using multiple fonts on the same screen
Thinking about an available workspace equivalent to two screens opens up many possibilities when adjusting our workflow in a multitasking plan . Here LG has not left the user alone and the technical possibilities of its ultra-panoramic panel are accompanied by a very intuitive monitor interface as well as the complement in the form of software for the management of multiple windows automatically.
If we stick to the monitor, its strong point is that all the available space can be managed with up to three sources in a simple way. The most powerful occurs when we connect two teams and we can make use of the PBP system with multiple configurations, from asymmetrical distribution to a central and two lateral sources. In total, together with the PiP mode, we have more than 7 possible multiscreen configurations.
In the event that we want to connect two PCs to this screen, the Dual Controller software allows us to use a single keyboard and mouse to control them, as well as drag and drop files between computers. The configuration must be done previously indicating the IP addresses of the two computers that we want to link.
If we choose a single source, LG also has the OnScreen Control program, which serves, in addition to managing some monitor parameters directly on the PC without going through the OSD menu on the screen, to use Screen Split.
This operating mode allows us to choose the type of screen division of the monitor (both in the number and placement of the divisions and what windows will be placed in each area) and that these settings are applied automatically.
A good panel with zone brightness control
In the datasheet of the LG 49WL95C-W, we have basic information about its panel. We are facing a 49-inch screen with 350 cd / m2 brightness, 1000: 1 contrast and 99% coverage of the sRGB colour space. It is also HDR10 equipment.
We are not dealing with a panel intended for image professionals seeking maximum fidelity and colour coverage, but for other work environments, its characteristics and behaviour in our test are of a high level. Both brightness and colour reproduction and contrast offer a very satisfactory experience in terms of image quality.
The panel includes a highly effective anti-reflective coating that facilitates visibility in difficult environments. And we also have great help in the form of a brightness sensor to automatically adjust the brightness that can act by zones, something logical in a panel that covers so much space.
As possible modes of use, we have the Vivo, HDR, Reader, Cinema and Special Colors, in addition to the one that comes by default and that is the most faithful of all. We can also adjust the level of brightness (or leave it as automatic), contrast, sharpness, gamma and colour temperature, both warm, cold and medium modes as fully customized. The response time also supports user configuration.
One consideration: if for its appearance, curvature and size you have thought of this LG 49WL95C-W as a team for multimedia playback or pure entertainment, it is not the best option, at least if we want to take advantage of its entire surface. Adapting the non-native content to this panoramic format leaves us with a good black margin on both sides. Another thing is that we want to use it by dividing the screen.
Nor are we facing a monitor specifically designed to play. Its refresh rate remains at 60 Hz and there is no synchronization technology. The response time is 5 ms.
Another song is sound. Your system is made up of two 10W speakers that offer powerful and clear enough sound for the use that is not purely multimedia. Sufficient and well thought out the integration of these speakers to avoid having to include other elements in a work table already quite saturated by the dimensions of this monitor.
View this post on Instagram
Así es el espectacular LG 49WL95C-W, un monitor de gran diagonal, curvo y que nos permite trabajar de manera envolvente con el equivalente a dos pantallas de 27 pulgadas con resolución QHD. Se posiciona en el mercado como el nuevo modelo de referencia para quien necesita un espacio de trabajo panorámico y en el que poder gestionar varias pantallas a máxima resolución. Aunque solo tiene un puerto USB-C, su compatibilidad con Displayport y carga lo hacen el mejor aliado para tener menos cables sobre la mesa. Tiene un precio alto (1.299€) pero que cumple con las condiciones tanto de calidad del panel como de posibilidades para trabajos donde la multitarea o disponer del mayor espacio posible es una necesidad. Eso sí, para usarlo es necesario un buen espacio de trabajo así como una fuente que le pueda sacar partido. 💬 ¿Qué te parece? Deja tus comentarios Síguenos 👉@xataka 📷 @solenoide — #tech #instatech #xataka #review #tecnologia #LG #monitor #ultrapanoramico #LG49WL95CW #desksetup #deskspace #workstation #QHD @lgespana
LG 49WL95C-W, the opinion of Xataka
Spectacular from the montage, for which help is recommended, to the feeling of immersion with native 32: 9 content. This is the LG 49WL95C-W ultra-panoramic monitor, a model that has a high price but that meets the conditions of both panel quality and possibilities for jobs where multitasking or having as much space as possible is a must.
To use it you need a good workspace as well as a source that can take advantage of it. But if the colour coverage it offers and its possibilities with multiple sources convince you, this LG monitor responds exactly with what is asked of it: image quality, work possibilities and a final magazine setup.