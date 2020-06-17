LG 49WL95C-W, review: an ultra-wide monitor as big as ready to enjoy working

Although they have gained enough traction in the gaming market, the ultra-wide monitors They have a large diagonal in the professional and office market, their main market niche. At EuroXlivewe have tried the spectacular LG 49WL95C-W, a wide diagonal monitor, curved and that allows us to work in an enveloping way with the equivalent of two 27-inch screens with QHD resolution. LG 49WL95C-W datasheet LG 49WL95C-W characteristics PANEL 49-inch DualQHD 60Hz IPS LED with 32: 9 aspect ratio and HDR10 RESOLUTION 5120 x 1440 pixels BRIGHTNESS 350 nits NATIVE CONTRAST 1000: 1 RESPONSE TIME 5 ms (GTG) VISION ANGLE 178 ° (H) / 178 ° (V) COVERAGE OF COLOR SPACES sRGB 99% (CIE1931) HDR Yes GAME MODE No CONNECTIVITY 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, and 1 x USB-C Power Delivery (DisplayPort), 4xUSB-A (USB 3.0 output) SOUND Stereo 10 W HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE BASE Yes TYPICAL CONSUMPTION 80 watts DIMENSIONS 1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3 mm (with base) WEIGHT 15.2 kg (with base) PRICE 1299 euros Working with panoramic views Diagonally closer to a large living room TV than a work monitor, the LG 49WL95C-W is positioned in the market as the new reference model for those who need a panoramic workspace and in which to manage multiple screens at maximum resolution. It is like having two 27-inch QHD screens. The LG 49WL95C-W is a huge monitor that allows you to comfortably work with two full 27-inch screens using a single device This monitor has a diagonal of 49 inches with 5120×1440 pixels resolution and 32: 9 aspect ratio. Its objective is to offer a wide space without neglecting the resolution since the equivalent density is 106 dpi, enough to work comfortably. In creative works associated with photography, graphic or video editing, having this diagonal is a delight, having everything at a glance. For tasks such as video or photo editing, the extra workspace is extremely useful For tasks such as video or photo editing, the extra workspace is extremely useful Sufficient connectivity In a team of these dimensions and possibilities, connectivity is of special importance. This LG 49WL95C-W offers two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, four USB-A 3.0 ports and only one Displayport-compatible USB-C. At this point, we expected some more of the latter type, especially by allowing us both the video/audio transmission and powering the equipment. It is therefore ideal to use the laptop (if it has USB-C) as an input element of the monitor, it is charged at the same time. And even if the laptop is connected via HDMI, we can use that USB-C port (up to 85 W) to charge it without having to carry its charger. Another detail is that a compatible cable comes in the box. Although it only has a USB-C port, its compatibility with Displayport and charging make it the best ally to have fewer cables on the table. All but two of the USB-A ports are located at the rear. The two on the side have better direct access and the headphone port has been placed next to them. In any case, what is accessible is relatively given the size of the monitor when we have it placed on the table. The same goes for the physical controls on the monitor. They are accessible but it is not as comfortable as if they were on the front, something that is true that would break the exquisite design of this screen. In any case, both ports and controls will not be habitual to be interacting with them all the time. The LG 49WL95C-W also includes built-in speakers. And very well disguised. They are two 10 W but placed on the left half of the monitor, at its base, so although they are stereo, the surround sensation is not such in reality. The frames of the monitor are very small, managing to reduce its visual impact while improving the “enveloping” feeling The frames of the monitor are very small, managing to reduce its visual impact while improving the “enveloping” feeling The LG 49WL95C-W monitor, despite occupying an immense amount of space on the table, offers us a very careful design and where we highlight the very small frames, which strengthens the enveloping sensation of the curvature of the screen. It is a design without stridencies and that supports the placement of the monitor in different environments. The design and presentation of this panoramic monitor is spectacular but its large dimensions raise questions about its handling. The ergonomics of the monitor is very wide, being able to modify and personalize both the height and the inclination, in addition to admitting its lateral rotation. The base admits the modification of height, inclination and even lateral rotation The base admits the modification of height, inclination and even lateral rotation To keep a screen of this size stable, the base is very wide. It has a curved shape but is very thin, which reduces the impact on the surface that makes it useless around the monitor. It is elegant and effective (metal finish), although you cannot avoid some horizontal rocking when touching the monitor. At the level of control of the options menu, it should be noted that it uses a joystick-type system, simpler and more direct to operate than the row of buttons. So we can do it “blindly” quite correctly and quickly. And the menu, for what we usually find in Monitores, is simple, direct and sufficient. At the OSD level, this ultra-wide LG is the best we have seen on the market At the OSD level, this ultra-wide LG is the best we have seen on the market

Using multiple fonts on the same screen

Thinking about an available workspace equivalent to two screens opens up many possibilities when adjusting our workflow in a multitasking plan . Here LG has not left the user alone and the technical possibilities of its ultra-panoramic panel are accompanied by a very intuitive monitor interface as well as the complement in the form of software for the management of multiple windows automatically.

The amount of information that we can have with a single connected PC is immense The amount of information that we can have with a single connected PC is immense

If we stick to the monitor, its strong point is that all the available space can be managed with up to three sources in a simple way. The most powerful occurs when we connect two teams and we can make use of the PBP system with multiple configurations, from asymmetrical distribution to a central and two lateral sources. In total, together with the PiP mode, we have more than 7 possible multiscreen configurations.

In the event that we want to connect two PCs to this screen, the Dual Controller software allows us to use a single keyboard and mouse to control them, as well as drag and drop files between computers. The configuration must be done previously indicating the IP addresses of the two computers that we want to link.

Two PCs connected and each occupying the equivalent of a 27-inch QHD screen and that we can control with a single keyboard and mouse Two PCs connected and each occupying the equivalent of a 27-inch QHD screen and that we can control with a single keyboard and mouse

If we choose a single source, LG also has the OnScreen Control program, which serves, in addition to managing some monitor parameters directly on the PC without going through the OSD menu on the screen, to use Screen Split.

This operating mode allows us to choose the type of screen division of the monitor (both in the number and placement of the divisions and what windows will be placed in each area) and that these settings are applied automatically.

A good panel with zone brightness control

In the datasheet of the LG 49WL95C-W, we have basic information about its panel. We are facing a 49-inch screen with 350 cd / m2 brightness, 1000: 1 contrast and 99% coverage of the sRGB colour space. It is also HDR10 equipment.

To play content from a single source, except with native content, the monitor is not 100% usable To play content from a single source, except with native content, the monitor is not 100% usable

We are not dealing with a panel intended for image professionals seeking maximum fidelity and colour coverage, but for other work environments, its characteristics and behaviour in our test are of a high level. Both brightness and colour reproduction and contrast offer a very satisfactory experience in terms of image quality.

The panel includes a highly effective anti-reflective coating that facilitates visibility in difficult environments. And we also have great help in the form of a brightness sensor to automatically adjust the brightness that can act by zones, something logical in a panel that covers so much space.

As possible modes of use, we have the Vivo, HDR, Reader, Cinema and Special Colors, in addition to the one that comes by default and that is the most faithful of all. We can also adjust the level of brightness (or leave it as automatic), contrast, sharpness, gamma and colour temperature, both warm, cold and medium modes as fully customized. The response time also supports user configuration.

32: 9 native content is AWESOME 32: 9 native content is AWESOME

One consideration: if for its appearance, curvature and size you have thought of this LG 49WL95C-W as a team for multimedia playback or pure entertainment, it is not the best option, at least if we want to take advantage of its entire surface. Adapting the non-native content to this panoramic format leaves us with a good black margin on both sides. Another thing is that we want to use it by dividing the screen.

Nor are we facing a monitor specifically designed to play. Its refresh rate remains at 60 Hz and there is no synchronization technology. The response time is 5 ms.

Another song is sound. Your system is made up of two 10W speakers that offer powerful and clear enough sound for the use that is not purely multimedia. Sufficient and well thought out the integration of these speakers to avoid having to include other elements in a work table already quite saturated by the dimensions of this monitor.

LG 49WL95C-W, the opinion of Xataka

Spectacular from the montage, for which help is recommended, to the feeling of immersion with native 32: 9 content. This is the LG 49WL95C-W ultra-panoramic monitor, a model that has a high price but that meets the conditions of both panel quality and possibilities for jobs where multitasking or having as much space as possible is a must.

To use it you need a good workspace as well as a source that can take advantage of it. But if the colour coverage it offers and its possibilities with multiple sources convince you, this LG monitor responds exactly with what is asked of it: image quality, work possibilities and a final magazine setup.