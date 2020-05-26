Let's transcend as consumers and put SMEs first

As consumers we break paradigms and realize that many products have them closer than we imagine.

By Diego Benitez, director of Empodérate

Currently, there are many companies that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, both large, medium and small companies. For this reason, it is very valuable that at this time it supports entrepreneurs and SMEs.

This support must transcend and not only be for the current situation, much less for a fad. It is time to transform our consumption model, one that values ​​entrepreneurs and SMEs as a primary purchase option.

As consumers, most of us have been transforming, we have seen and enjoyed the virtues of online shopping, taking advantage of the different technological platforms that allow us to choose our preferred products or services and we have demonstrated the certainty that they will reach us. our house.

Normally, we had our preferred brands, those that we did not change for anything and that many times we gave them more value because they came from outside. However, the current situation has pushed us to venture to consume different things, to give the opportunity to national brands, which we were not even aware of, and this has allowed us to verify the quality of our own.

National entrepreneurs and SMEs have shown us to offer innovative solutions, with a high-level quality standard and with an offer that meets the requirements of every consumer.

As consumers we break paradigms and realize that many products have them closer than we imagine. It is about giving yourself an opportunity to try new suppliers to meet our needs.

As entrepreneurs and SMEs we work to build consumer confidence, we show them that the value proposition of that product or service we offer reaches international standards and at very competitive prices.

Finally, let's remember the power we have as consumers through recommendation. Many times we only see “nice” sharing a recognized and international place, let's be fairer, share and recommend our entrepreneurs and SMEs that have a lot to offer.

How about we accept the challenge of trying a different company every fortnight and expanding our portfolio of options? Let's transcend as consumers, change our consumption model and put SMEs first.