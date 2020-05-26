HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Let's transcend as consumers and put SMEs first

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

As consumers we break paradigms and realize that many products have them closer than we imagine.

By Diego Benitez, director of Empodérate

Currently, there are many companies that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, both large, medium and small companies. For this reason, it is very valuable that at this time it supports entrepreneurs and SMEs.

This support must transcend and not only be for the current situation, much less for a fad. It is time to transform our consumption model, one that values ​​entrepreneurs and SMEs as a primary purchase option.

As consumers, most of us have been transforming, we have seen and enjoyed the virtues of online shopping, taking advantage of the different technological platforms that allow us to choose our preferred products or services and we have demonstrated the certainty that they will reach us. our house.

Normally, we had our preferred brands, those that we did not change for anything and that many times we gave them more value because they came from outside. However, the current situation has pushed us to venture to consume different things, to give the opportunity to national brands, which we were not even aware of, and this has allowed us to verify the quality of our own.

National entrepreneurs and SMEs have shown us to offer innovative solutions, with a high-level quality standard and with an offer that meets the requirements of every consumer.

As consumers we break paradigms and realize that many products have them closer than we imagine. It is about giving yourself an opportunity to try new suppliers to meet our needs.

As entrepreneurs and SMEs we work to build consumer confidence, we show them that the value proposition of that product or service we offer reaches international standards and at very competitive prices.

Finally, let's remember the power we have as consumers through recommendation. Many times we only see “nice” sharing a recognized and international place, let's be fairer, share and recommend our entrepreneurs and SMEs that have a lot to offer.

How about we accept the challenge of trying a different company every fortnight and expanding our portfolio of options? Let's transcend as consumers, change our consumption model and put SMEs first.

More Articles Like This

Integrated team will lead you to success in teleworking

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Premio Experiences specializes in offering companies diverse and innovative face-to-face and virtual platforms to unite work teams and provide adequate support through the use...
Read more

A transformation towards the workspaces of the future

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Flexibility became the most valuable currency as companies around the world reconsider their needs in relation to their workspaces. hub-and-spoke; a system of connections that...
Read more

No regret at Dominic Cummings about his trip to Durham

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Boris Johnson's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, says he has no regrets about his 400km journey from London to Durham in response to alleged breaches...
Read more

Challenges in managing human talent after COVID-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
How to act business-wise after you return to normal. 6. Define performance indicators: the practice of exercising zero controls in macro business operations, as...
Read more

No new deaths from Coidid-19 announced today

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Tony Holohan reported no deaths of Coidid-19 in the State in 24 hours. This is the first day that...
Read more

The spectacular death of the stars: white dwarfs and neutron stars

Editor's Pick Brian Adam - 0
The death of the stars is truly unique: their remains become even more spectacular celestial bodies than they were before. Our Universe is home to...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Let's transcend as consumers and put SMEs first

As consumers we break paradigms and realize that many products have them closer than we imagine. By Diego Benitez, director...
Read more
Microsoft

This will prevent Windows Defender in Windows 10 2004 from installing unwanted applications

Brian Adam - 0
We are very close to see how Microsoft releases the May update for Windows 10. The Microsoft operating system is preparing for the first...
Read more
Android

Experience the best technology with the new Moto G8 Power and Moto E6S

Brian Adam - 0
We present you the new Moto G8 Power and Moto E6S from Motorola, without a doubt smartphones that you will want to have. Already...
Read more
Android

MediaWorld, here is the Mega Discount on Apple iPhone Xs: over 450 euros less

Brian Adam - 0
Following the discount on the 55-inch Panasonic TV, MediaWorld continues the "Mega Discounts" initiative, which offers offers on various types of devices. Among the...
Read more
Corona Virus

Integrated team will lead you to success in teleworking

Brian Adam - 0
Premio Experiences specializes in offering companies diverse and innovative face-to-face and virtual platforms to unite work teams and provide adequate support through the use...
Read more
5G News

That’s how fast 5G is compared to 4G in operators who already have it

Brian Adam - 0
The 5G It is already present in dozens of countries around the world. The first 5G-compatible mobiles were launched last year, and all Snapdragon...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

What security risks can we expect in the post-Covid-19 stage?

Brian Adam - 0
Companies will have to develop better risk detection policies and be more attentive to new and recurring attacks. By Summa Magazine The Covid-19 pandemic will...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY