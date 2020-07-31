Latest news
‘Let’s not be as hard on Jack Chambers about his lack of Irish as we were to Joe McHugh’

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new Chairman of the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Committee, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, says that Gaeltacht minister of state Jack Chambers should be given the opportunity to improve his Irish

The new Chairman of the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Committee says that Gaeltacht minister of state Jack Chambers should be given the opportunity to improve his Irish and that Joe McHugh was too hard pressed when he was appointed to the same role in 2014 with no Irish.

The new chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, also says that one of his main goals is to bring back the Údarás na Gaeltachta elections.

“I look forward to it, as all parties to my knowledge have announced that there will be legislation in relation to Údarás na Gaeltachta elections,” said the TD for Dublin South-Central on Wood on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

The Údarás election was discontinued under the Gaeltacht Act 2012. A review of that decision is among the policies outlined in the program of government agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party in June.

Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson also said that he wanted to take the members of the committee on a “tour” to all the Gaeltacht areas “to see what exactly is happening every day in the ordinary Irish speaking communities of this country”.

“We have to deal with the big issues that have been plaguing Irish speakers for years. The right to speak Irish and the language of those who live in the Gaeltacht, ”said Ó Snodaigh.

When asked why Jack Chambers was appointed Minister of State for the Gaeltacht with no Irish as he was when Joe McHugh was appointed to the same post six years ago, Ó Snodaigh claimed that people were too critical of him. McHugh ‘s lack of Irish at the time.

He said that he was of the opinion that all government ministers, both senior and junior ministers, should be fluent in Irish, but that he considered that McHugh’s “progress” on the Irish language had influenced the Chambers Government’s decision. to appoint.

“I think he looked [an Rialtas] on the difference between how much Irish Joe McHugh spoke when he was elected Minister and what he was using at the end of his tenure. Maybe we were wrong to criticize Enda Kenny at the time, ”said Ó Snodaigh.

“In this case, Jack Chambers isn’t fluent in Irish but I’m happy to give him a chance to get around that.”

The islands are still mentioned in the title of the committee, although they are now in the care of the Department of Social Protection Rural and Community Development. Ó Snodaigh said that he would like the islands to remain part of the Gaeltacht committee but that no such arrangement would be made until the Dáil returns in September.

