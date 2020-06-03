Less than two out of 100 tested have a positive result for Covid-19

At least 2,184 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,658 people south of the border and 526 north of it

Testing for Covid-19 results in less than two in 100 people tested, according to the latest figures.

By midnight on Monday, 348,416 tests for the disease had been done in the south.

22,621 tests were carried out in the past week and 389 people, or 1.7% of those tested, were found to have the disease, compared to 2.1% last week.

The decline in the number of positive results and the number of dropped test claims is so great that the Department of Health is now urging people to get tested.

Health authorities are also concerned that people who have symptoms of the disease are leaving it too long before seeking a test as soon as they experience any of the symptoms.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, said:

"For 47% of people, it takes more than four days to be tested since they first develop symptoms of the disease. We strongly urge the public to be aware of the symptoms of the Covid-19 and seek medical advice as soon as they experience any of these symptoms. ”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health said that about 25% of the most recent 500 cases of coronary virus were associated with the spread in the community. In other words, 75% of the most recent cases involved a cluster of cases in places such as intensive care centers and meat plants.

“We were told about 500 new cases of the Covid-19 in a week, 54% of which were aged 24-55 and were spread across 21 counties in Ireland. Although we are doing well, there is still a danger that the disease could spread in every region of the country, ”said Dr Tony Holohan.

The Department of Health announced yesterday afternoon that eight others with Covid-19 had died and 10 new cases of the disease had been confirmed.

At least 2,184 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,658 people south of the border and 526 north of it.

The most recent 10 cases were a advertised and the lowest number of cases advertised any day from 11 March.

The Northern Department of Health announced that two others affected by the disease had died and four new cases had been discovered.

There are 29,798 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 25,066 cases south of the border and 4,732 cases north of it.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 1,049 of the 1,658 people who died from the disease to date in the south, or 63.3%, were involved in a care center. 917 or 55.3% of these cases involved nursing homes.

This means that two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or another care center.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 25,056 cases confirmed by midnight on Sunday, 31 May:

43% of cases were male and 57% female

The median age of patients was 48 years

3,286 people were cared for in hospital, 13%

Of these, 408 were placed in an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit

Health workers accounted for 7,986 cases

Dublin had the highest number of cases with 12,090 cases, or 48%, Cork was second, with 1,517 cases, or 6%, and Kildare was third with 1,419 cases, or 6%

There were 482 cases in County Galway (1.9%), 308 cases in County Kerry (1.2%), 477 cases in Donegal (1.9%), 153 cases in Waterford (0.6%), 800 cases County Meath (3.2%) and 570 cases (2.3%) were confirmed in Mayo

Dissemination in the community accounted for 39% of cases, close contact with another patient 58% and travel abroad 2%

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said that no evidence had yet been seen to suggest that the second phase of the release of the severe locking restrictions could not begin next week.