Less than 1% of most major party websites are in Irish

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

10% of the Green Party site was in Irish while the runner-up party, Sinn Féin, had only 2% of their site in Irish

Less than 1% of most major party websites are in Irish

The Green Party website has far more Irish than the other major political parties, according to a new analysis.

The information was provided by Professor Kevin Scannell, the well-known expert on the use of Irish online, which shows that less than 1% of the majority of party sites are in the Irish language.

In the case of the Green Party, the best-performing party for the use of the language on their site was 10% Irish, while the runner-up, Sinn Féin, had only 2% of their site in Irish.

The positions of the other parties – Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Social Democrats, For-Profit Community and the Labor Party – were less than 1%.

Percentage of party sites in Irish
The Green Party10%
Ourselves2%
Fine Gael<1%
Fianna Fail<1%
Labor Party<1%
The Social Democrats<1%
Community Before Profit<1%

The Green Party and Fianna Fáil ministers in the new coalition will be responsible for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

Deputy leader of the party, TD Catherine Martin, appointed Minister in the Department Media, Tourism, Arts, Sport, Culture and the Gaeltacht.

It was announced last night that the new Government Chief Whip Dara Calleary, Fianna Fáil TD, had been appointed Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport.

Catherine Martin has promised that she and Dara Calleary will "Working together" for the language.

