Leo Varadkar Warns COVID Vaccine Supply Issues Could Slow Ireland Reopening Plans

Reopening could be delayed for two to three weeks due to vaccine supply problems.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted that the government’s guarantee to vaccinate four out of five people by the end of June is now in jeopardy.

He said it would be “extremely difficult, if not impossible,” if concerns about blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine cause these strokes to be limited to older people.

And he admitted it would have a knock-on effect on plans to lift lockdown restrictions.

At the same time, Mr. Varadkar was optimistic about when we could go home for a bite to eat or a pint in a bar, saying he was “hopeful” that this will happen in June or July.

It could also mean that we see the alfresco dining reintroduced first, possibly in May, to pave the way for a broader reopening of hospitality in the months afterward.

Minister Simon Harris teased this earlier this week when he said there was “potential for more” in May, and mentioned “cookouts and the like.”

But all of this hinges on a crucial decision by the NIAC (National Advisory Council on Immunization) next week.

The panel of medical experts will decide whether they consider Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot jab to be safe after the EMA (European Medicines Agency) confirmed fears of blood clot side effects.

However, the EMA also added that the benefits far outweigh the risk.

Similar problems with the AstraZeneca vaccine have led to the vaccine being limited to people over the age of 60.

Varadkar told RTE’s Drivetime in an interview last night that if NIAC’s J&J decision went the same way, it could roll back the June jab target by two to three weeks.

He said: “If that decision is made, and this is totally hypothetical, it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to meet the goal because that would mean that we have four vaccines that we could use in those over 60, but only two in those under the age of 60. 60 years.

“It would eliminate 600,000 (hits) from the plan.

“If we lower 600,000 doses, that would set us back two or three weeks.”

Mr. Varadkar was asked if this would affect the plans to lift the blockade, and he said: “possibly, but not necessarily”.

El Tánaiste also spoke about the potential return of indoor dining in June or July.

He said: “What we indicated for May never included dining inside, but hopefully that is a prospect for June or July.”

Meanwhile, it emerged in the Dáil that Ireland is joining the EU in suing AstraZeneca over its failed vaccine deliveries.

The drug company has repeated missed delivery deadlines, with just 9,000 of the 45,000 doses promised for this weekend.

The same has happened across Europe and the EU Commission is expected to formally issue legal proceedings against AstraZeneca in Brussels today (FRI).

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told Dáil that Ireland will back the EU in legal action.

The promise came after Fine Gael TD, Neale Richmond, said that AstraZeneca had “let people down in their darkest hour.”

The EU is seeking to have member states join them in taking AstraZeneca to court, with the “sole aim” of getting them to keep their contract.

Donnelly told the Dáil: “Regarding AstraZeneca, the (European) Commission started a legal case and, earlier this week, I joined Ireland as one of the parties in that legal case, specifically around the total breach of AstraZeneca of its delivery and contractual agreements for April, May and June ”.

A spokesman for the European Commission said: “No decision has yet been taken.

“On March 19, and after the approval of the member states, the Commission began the dispute resolution process based on the Advance Purchase Agreement.

“Our only objective continues to be the delivery of the doses we pay, in line with the company’s contractual commitments.

“Together with the Member States, we are looking at all the options to make this happen.”

The court case is widely expected to start today (FRI).

Donnelly strongly indicated that India is about to be added to the quarantine list.

The country is in a terrible state, with more than 300,000 new cases confirmed yesterday.

He’s also fighting a new variant, and to prevent that from spreading here, Donnelly said health authorities here will make a decision on it this weekend.

The Health Minister said in his conclusion that “the situation remains volatile” with Covid and once again urged people to stand firm in the battle against the virus.

He said: “We have to be careful.

“Family doctor referrals have gone up again this week.

“Positive laboratory test results have risen again and almost all new cases are of the B117 variant.

“What that means is that the situation is still volatile.”