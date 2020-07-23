MobileAndroidTech News
Lenovo Legion Phone: Lenovo’s entry in móvil mobile gaming ’comes with 16GB of RAM and 144Hz screen

By Brian Adam
Lenovo Legion Phone: Lenovo's entry in móvil mobile gaming ’comes with 16GB of RAM and 144Hz screen

Lenovo had marked today, July 22, 2020, in red on the calendar. It was the day chosen for his first major bet in the mobile gaming sector to debut, and the one the entry of its Legion brand into the sector to compete against other heavyweights like the Nubian Red Magic, or the ASUS ROG Phone.

He Lenovo Legion Phone Duel It has landed giving us what was promised in previous leaks, controlled or not, such as the fact of arriving with a battery split in two and that can charge nothing more and nothing less than 90W. An internal battery capable of reaching 0% to 50% in 10 minutes and charging the entire phone in just half an hour.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Data Sheet

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

screen6.65-inch AMOLED
Aspect 19.5: 9
FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080
144Hz refresh
240Hz touch refresh
ProcessorSnapdragon 865+
Adreno 650 GPU
Elite Gaming
Versions12GB / 256GB
16GB / 512GB
LPDDR5
UFS 3.1
Rear cameras64 megapixels f / 1.89 80º
16-megapixel f / 2.2 UGA 120º
Frontal camera20 megapixels f / 2.2 81.7º
softwareAndroid 10
Legion OS
Dimensions and weight169.17 x 78.48 x 9.9 mm
239 grams
Battery5,000 mAh
90W fast charge
0 to 100 in 30 minutes
Connectivity and soundDual 5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
USB Type-C
Headphone jack
Infrared sensor
OthersOn-screen fingerprint reader
Side USB Extra
Ultrasonic game key

Big screen and power to the limit

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 1

It is arguable that it can be said that the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel does not give everything in the power section if the first thing it does is put a Snapdragon 865+ out of the box before our eyes. A full-power processor in the Android field that is also accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB in its most economical version, and by 16GB and 512GB in their most powerful version. Also, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Everything to the maximum.

The screen that Lenovo chooses for its Legion Phone is a 6.59-inch AMOLED with a 19.5: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, which also offers us a 144Hz refresh rate for images and 240Hz for the touchpad. A large screen, and with internal cooling, which produces a heavy mobile. We are talking about almost 240 grams for a beast that is roughly 17 centimetres long and that is roughly one centimetre thick.

Another striking feature of this Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is that it features an ultrasonic trigger to squeeze games deep, and also offers a side-loading USB Type-C port that complements the classic lower USB port. A USB to power the 5,000 mAH dual battery with up to 90W fast charge but it will also serve to connect accessories that do not hinder us during the game.

Two rear cameras and a newly designed cape

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 4

The phone comes with only two rear cameras, something really rare nowadays, from 64 and 16 megapixels, the first being the main one with an f / 1.89 lens and the second being the super wide-angle with an f / 2.2 lens and 120.1º of amplitude. We have 4K video at 30fps, of course, and both cameras have electronic stabilization.

On the front, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel mounts a simple 20-megapixel camera with f / 2.2 lens and amplitude of 81.7º. The phone comes with dual 5G, with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC chip. Included in the box is a charger that supports speeds up to 90W, although in some markets only the charger up to 65W will be included.

This Lenovo Legion Phone Duel lands with Android 10 under the ‘gaming’ layer of the company, the recently developed LegionOS, a derivation of the ZUI 12 that we already knew and that will specialize in turning this Legion Phone Duel into a ‘gaming’ phone from all four sides.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel versions and prices

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 5

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel will initially be available in a few markets in China, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa, and will arrive in Latin America later. Prices have not been communicated in the presentation as it is already warned that they will be published later country by country.

  • Lenovo Legion Phone Duel with 12GB / 256GB: Determined.
  • Lenovo Legion Phone Duel with 16GB / 512GB: Determined.

More information | Lenovo

