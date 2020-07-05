Lenovo Legion, here is the incredible packaging of the gaming smartphone

After confirming the announcement window for the Chinese market (i.e. July 2020, so there is little missing), it does Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone is starting to leak online.

In particular, according to what Gizchina reported, the device showed up in a first unboxing video, also republished from the Sparrows News YouTube channel. In the video involved, we see a particularly interesting sales package, since it presents a futuristic look and opens simultaneously in three parts, both on the sides and in front. The smartphone appears only for a few seconds and it is difficult to analyze it in this way.

However, if you look closely at the video, you notice that the device is placed face down, so what comes out is the backcover. Unfortunately, as often happens for videos from Chinese portals, the resolution (360p) is not the best. Despite this, it would appear that Lenovo Legion has four rear cameras the, flanked by the LED flash (as you can see in the still image at the bottom of the news).

In any case, the peculiar characteristic of the device should be the fast charging at 90W. More precisely, Lenovo Legion should be the first smartphone to reach this milestone. July 2020 has just started, we just have to wait a few weeks to find out more.