Lenovo Legion Duel official with 144 Hz, camera on the side and two Type-C

By Brian Adam
Very interesting day on the gaming smartphone side that of July 22, 2020. In fact, after the review of ASUS ROG Phone 3 (which was announced today), we return to this field to deal with the reveal of another device.

In particular, according to what reported by GSMArena, Lenovo has today the gaming smartphone officially announced Legion Duel, also known as Lenovo Legion in China. In case you are wondering, yes: we are talking about the model that has made headlines in recent weeks because of its “atypical” pop-up camera, positioned on the left side of the smartphone (looking at it from the front).

In any case, the Legion Duel technical sheet includes a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio, 144 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 3.1 GHz, an Adreno 650 GPU, 12 / 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 / 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory, a dual 64MP (f / 1.89) + 16MP rear camera (f / 2.2, ultra-wide, 120 degrees ), a pop-up camera located on the 20MP (f / 2.2) side and a 5000 mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging (the two USB Type-C ports must be used simultaneously).

For the rest, there is no lack of 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax (Wi-Fi 6), NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. The operating system is Android 10 with customization carried out by Lenovo (in the past we have already talked about the company’s software, in the review of Lenovo Z5 Pro, imported from China). Obviously, there are also various gaming features, such as the now inevitable RGB LED, the triggers that stimulate the backbones of the controllers and four microphones. For the moment, Lenovo Legion Duel has been made official for the Chinese market, but apparently it could also arrive in Europe in the future.

Chinese prices are 3499 yuan (i.e. about 431 euros at the current exchange rate) for the 8 / 128GB model, 3899 yuan (about 481 euros) for the 12 / 128GB model, 4199 yuan (about 518 euros) for the 12 / 256GB variant and 5999 yuan (about 740 euros) for the more performing model 16 / 512GB). The colours available in China will be Blue and Red, while the actual availability will start from August 5, 2020.

