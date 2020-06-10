Lenovo Ideapad notebook with Intel Core i5 on offer on Amazon

A few hours after the promotion on the Crucial SSD, we report another offer proposed by Amazon, this time on a notebook with a 14-inch display by Lenovo.

It is about Lenovo IdeaPad S540, with a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen, which can be purchased at the special price of 799.99 Euros, compared to the 829.99 Euros listed, for a saving of 24 Euros, equal to 3%.

On a technical level we are faced with a laptop with 10th generation Intel Core i5-1021U processor, accompanied by 8 gigabytes of RAM (4GB soldered + 4GB DDR4) and a 512 gigabyte SSD. There is also a fingerprint sensor that will make the user experience even safer. Obviously, as an operating system we find 64-bit Windows 10 Home.

At the time of writing, availability is indicated for only ten units, and by ordering in 7 hours it is possible to obtain delivery without additional costs with Prime by Friday. By ticking the appropriate box on the left side of the tab, you can also add two years of accidental damage coverage at a price of 82.09 Euros.

The offer is certainly not miraculous, counting the market, but given the technical specifications of the computer, we would recommend it to those who are looking for a PC of this type.