Lenovo announces the new Legion Y540SI and Legion 7i gaming notebook

Lenovo today announces the new Legion Y740Si, a gaming laptop that had been shown at CES earlier this year. Featuring Intel Core i9 H series processors up to the tenth generation, the notebook includes an IPS display up to 15 inches 4K with VESA DisplayHDR 400, Dolby Vision and 100% RGB colour gamut coverage.

Also presented on new Legion 7i, with 15-inch Full HD display, 100% Adobe sRGB colour accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 400 for a higher level of detail.

Under the shell there are the processors of the Intel Core i9H series up to the tenth generation, which also provides multitasking, streaming and content creation on the 1 terabyte PCIe SSD, accompanied by 32 gigabytes of DDR4 memory.

The panel has a refresh rate up to 240Hz with a response time of less than 1 ms via OneDrive and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. Like a graphics card, however, you can also choose the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with Max-Q Design for in-game raytracing.

Lenovo Legion 7i, thanks to the 80Wh battery guarantees autonomy up to 8 hours and thanks to the Rapid Charge Pro functionality it charges 50% in 30 minutes.

Finally, the keyboard is backlit with the Corsair iCUE system, which allows you to choose four-zone RGB backlight effects.