Tech NewsGamingLaptops
Updated:

Lenovo announces the new Legion Y540SI and Legion 7i gaming notebook

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Lenovo announces the new Legion Y540SI and Legion 7i gaming notebook

Lenovo today announces the new Legion Y740Si, a gaming laptop that had been shown at CES earlier this year. Featuring Intel Core i9 H series processors up to the tenth generation, the notebook includes an IPS display up to 15 inches 4K with VESA DisplayHDR 400, Dolby Vision and 100% RGB colour gamut coverage.

Also presented on new Legion 7i, with 15-inch Full HD display, 100% Adobe sRGB colour accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 400 for a higher level of detail.

Under the shell there are the processors of the Intel Core i9H series up to the tenth generation, which also provides multitasking, streaming and content creation on the 1 terabyte PCIe SSD, accompanied by 32 gigabytes of DDR4 memory.

The panel has a refresh rate up to 240Hz with a response time of less than 1 ms via OneDrive and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. Like a graphics card, however, you can also choose the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with Max-Q Design for in-game raytracing.

Lenovo Legion 7i, thanks to the 80Wh battery guarantees autonomy up to 8 hours and thanks to the Rapid Charge Pro functionality it charges 50% in 30 minutes.

Finally, the keyboard is backlit with the Corsair iCUE system, which allows you to choose four-zone RGB backlight effects.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Wirecard: 325 thousand prepaid cards blocked in Italy, SisalPay in chaos

Tech News Brian Adam -
As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, they would be 325 thousand Italian prepaid cards blocked after the Wirecard crack, with funds of at...
Read more

Galaxy Fold Lite could arrive in 2021 for only 800 Euros!

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung continues to establish itself as the most advanced company in terms of folding smartphones. After opening the dances with Galaxy Fold, rumours about...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi 9A and 9C, that’s when they will be officially presented

Android Brian Adam -
The Xiaomi Malaysia Facebook account has revealed the date of the official presentation of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C smartphones, i.e. 30 June...
Read more

Huawei Mate 40 perhaps will have a display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and not 120Hz

Android Brian Adam -
The Huawei Mate 40 series is already showing itself to the world with the first leaks spread by the best known online tipster. According...
Read more

Microsoft Edge imports data from other browsers even without permissions

Apps Brian Adam -
Usually, the newly installed browsers ask the user to import data and preferences from other search engines to simplify the user experience. On Reddit...
Read more

Nokia has signed an agreement of 400 million Euros for the development of 5G

5G News Brian Adam -
Nokia is making incredible strides in developing 5G technologies. The spread of the fifth-generation mobile network is proving increasingly fundamental worldwide. This is why...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY