Lei Jun talks about Super Large Cup: will it be the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus?

Since Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro came out there have been rumors about a more powerful model called Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus. Appeared initially with the code name “Super Large Cup”, now on Weibo the co-founder of the Chinese company Lei Jun has thought about giving some clues on the smartphone.

Among the technical data released by Lei Jun there is a display with a high refresh rate, probably 120Hz and no longer 90Hz as for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, fingerprint sensor, NFC module, 3.5mm jack for earphones and stereo speaker.

Hardware side instead we speak of one 4500 mAh battery with support for wireless charging and fast charging via cable up to 65W, while for the photographic sector there may be support for 30x zoom and a 100MP main sensor.

The CEO of Xiaomi did not go too far and did not specify the name of the device, its price or the release date. However, considering the aforementioned features, the smartphone in question should be the alleged Mi 10 Pro Plus which, according to other rumors that have always appeared on the Chinese social network, could be released between August and September 2020.

In the meantime, there are not even leaks regarding Xiaomi Mi Mix 2020, in particular the renderings that show its possible design.

