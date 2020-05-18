Legends of Runeterra Review: a new challenger for Magic and Hearthstone

Over the past few years, the digital card game market has grown visibly, thanks above all to the amazing success of Hearthstone. If we exclude the overwhelming power of the work by Blizzard, recently reached its fourteenth expansion (excluding adventures), very few exponents of the genre have been able to emerge from the undergrowth and undermine what, until recently, was the undisputed ruler of this particular segment. He has also recently come on the pitch Legends of Runeterra, a new IP of Riot Games with all the potential to ensure a prominent role in the gender market.

We had the opportunity to talk to you about it on several occasions, from our rehearsal in Dublin to the special 10th anniversary party of the League of Legends, to the chat with the executive producer Jeff Jew of a few days ago. This is an ambitious project, as well as before the sortie of the American giant in the universe of digital card games and, after a long and fruitful period in open beta, we can now finally give you our impressions of the complete work: an analysis that embraces the title in its entirety, and takes into account the first expansion of the IP life cycle, High tides. Let’s find out, therefore, how the title is doing in these first days of patch 1.0.

From Legends to Runeterra

Let’s start with a very rapid excursus, dedicated to those unfamiliar with Legends of Runeterra. The new IP branded Riot Games harnesses within it cards, keywords and descriptions taken from the universe of League of Legends, the team’s primeval work. If you are not familiar with the most famous MOBA in the world, do not worry because, as already happens with Hearthstone, in order to venture into the world of Runeterra it is not necessary to know the Champions or the background that supports the League of Legends universe.

Runeterra then, as we will see shortly, is proposed with a peculiar free to play model, which seeks to offer a balanced and rewarding play experience for all players. Legends of Runeterra is based on a very precise philosophy, which the development team has kept trying to specify several times: the gaming experience must be a “dialogue between users“, a continuous rebound between the two actors of a match, so to speak. Legends of Runeterra, therefore, destructs the canon”flow“of the turns, typical of any card game, and presents us with a different one, more involving, in which both players become active protagonists of the game.

Those who defend themselves, for example, are not a mere passive spectator of the spectacle put in place by the opponent; he can strike back blow for blow, playing spells and even creatures with which to possibly block the enemy’s minions.

The attacker, however, can count on a slightly wider tactical range, as he can decide whether to bring the offensive at the beginning, when the defender has not had the opportunity to summon creatures, or spend mana to field new summons, risking but the opponent’s counter-move. The strategic possibilities in Legends of Runeterra are further expanded thanks to the ability of “save” part of the unspent mana to exploit it in the next turn. To this, we must of course also add the possibility of building the decks by inserting up to six champions from the different regions of the League of Legends universe. As in MOBA, heroes are minions in this case too, capable of bringing incredibly powerful abilities to the battlefield; Furthermore, it is possible to level them up and further enhance them, satisfying particular requirements, and the latter is certainly one of the most interesting peculiarities of the Legends of Runeterra gameplay.

The sensation, playing the Riot card game, is therefore that of have complete control of your deck and the planned strategy. Positive feeling accentuated by the almost total absence of the RNG factor, since there are very few cards that currently provide random and unpredictable effects. Legends of Runeterra, among other things, tries to offer a gameplay that can satisfy every user group and, despite being a very complex game, it does everything to not discourage the less experienced or casual gamers.

Usually we use the expression “easy to play, hard to master“, and the Riot card game is based on the same philosophy, a bit like the other IPs of the US giant. Not surprisingly, the presence of theEye of the Oracle represents the obvious desire of the development team to make the gaming experience as intuitive as possible.

The Eye of the Oracle, in essence, is placed on the side of the board and shows the player a prediction on the outcome of the moves he is about to make. All this, of course, is based on the player’s possible action scenarios and does not take into account the opponent’s unpredictable reactions.

Business model level: Just play

Legends of Runeterra, as we anticipated earlier, is a free to play title with a monetization model linked to the purchase of cosmetic objects such as boards, backs for decks and mascots with which to embellish the battlefield.

The Riot card game, therefore, does not favor the compulsive purchase of sachetswhich, by the way, are not even part of the title formula. The progression is articulated through a system of experience that allows you to unlock weekly chests (obviously, the more you play the more precious they will be) full of cards and fragments, useful for the crafting of the samples not owned. The duplicates are automatically “recycled”, and allow to increase the number of fragments available.

By choosing a region as a favorite, the player can also unlock free cards and Jokers (these can also be purchased, at a variable price depending on the desired rarity) by simply accumulating experience. The card game of Riot Games, in short, has the great advantage of giving same possibilities for all users, who are called to increase the range of their resources simply by playing.

Over the past months in the company of Legends of Runeterra, we have never felt the need to have to put our wallets in hand, not even to access the so-called mode shipments (the equivalent of the Arena). The latter is a mode that allows the player to compose the deck starting from a draft that is independent of the collection, to fight and get rewards based on the victories obtained. It can be accessed by paying with the aforementioned Fragments, with gold coins (thus purchasing a ticket), or with a token which can also be earned through weekly chests.

Alte Maree, the new set

The expansion High tides, we said, it is the first additional content for Legends of Runeterra, which has come together with the official release on PC and in the mobile environment. The new pirate setting delights us with a new region, Bilgewater, six new keywords and eleven new Champions including Miss Fortune, Fizz, Gangplank, Twisted Fate, Swain and Quinn.

Before jumping into the fray with the new cards of the set, you will have the opportunity to deepen their functioning by facing some matches with artificial intelligence: Riot Games, in fact, went to expand the Challenges section with some new levels, dedicated specifically to the new game mechanics introduced last week.

The keywords dedicated to Bilgewater, however, increase the strategic possibilities in the phase of deck building, and in these early days several very interesting (and some really risky) archetypes were born. The new keywords are Harmony, Explorer, Vulnerable, Looting, Depth, To throw. With Harmony you can earn an additional spell mana, very useful to make the most of the spells introduced by the expansion.

There Mechanical Explorer is one of the most useful right now, so much so that our deck, which uses the Miss Fortune and Quinn combo, often turns out to be absolutely devastating. Basically, if a card shows the mentioned keyword, it can attack and pave the way for allies, creating one “bonus” attack phase where the other minions on the board can enter battle. As we said, it is an excellent mechanic not only to demolish the defender’s moves beforehand and then break through with a second offensive, but also to activate the effects of the cards that provide the “attack” condition to be exploited.

Vulnerable instead it is a sort of mechanical enhancement “Challenger“: a vulnerable unit can be challenged by any minion on the battlefield and not only by those who have the challenger keyword. We speak of a perfect dynamic to determine the priority of the attack, and possibly keep enemy creatures engaged while brings the lunge to the Nexus.

Looting is a keyword with a slightly more situational value: in essence, a card activates its ability when it is put on the field, but only if the player has managed to damage the enemy Nexus during the active turn. It is not necessary for the attack to be carried out with a minion, but direct spells can also be exploited, and it should also be emphasized that with Looting, creatures benefit from additional enhancements and effects.

Depth is a really demanding game mechanic, especially suitable for those who are a little familiar with the title, also because it must necessarily be used in combination with the last keyword of the set: Throw.

With Depth, the card receives a boost in stats (+3 | +3) when 15 cards or less are left in the deck. The ratio, associated with the abysses and aquatic monsters, is that of discard as many cards as possible to explosively empower a few creatures. A goal favored by mechanics “To throw“, with which they go to discard a tot of cards (not samples) from the bottom of the deck.

Current destination, Aggro Bilgewater

With its load of novelties, the Alte Maree expansion went – literally – to move the waters of the existing destination, so much so that, a week after the exit (and with the latter still in the middle of settling and experimentation), some very effective and very fun to play archetypes have already emerged.

The already mentioned combination Miss Fortune and Quinn to date, one of the most powerful decks appears, the bi-region Demacia and Bilgewater, at the moment splitting badly, the same can be said of the pairing Twisted Fate and Gangplank, an excellent control archetype that takes advantage of the Bilgewater and Shadow Islands region. A more difficult archetype to handle is instead a “mill”, which sees in the deck Nautilus and Maokai and leads you to burn several cards in a very short time. Right now the “full Demacia” midrange archetype, built around the champions Fiora and Garen. The experiments are therefore already innumerable, and the new Alte Maree expansion has had the merit of moving the goal without completely shaking it.