Parents who lobby teachers to give their children a good mark in the Leaving Certificate may be reported to the Department of Education, in accordance with exam marking guidelines published this evening.

These are guidelines for teachers and principals on the estimated marks to be awarded to students in this year's examinations.

The guidelines state that only work completed by students before 12 March will be included in the assessment of marks by teachers.

Teachers are asked to give them the mark they think students would get in the exams, rather than the mark teachers would expect to get if everything went right.

Students will have the opportunity to indicate on a special web page the ordinary or higher level assessment they require in each subject.

Teachers will be indemnified against legal cases on the basis that they are acting properly on behalf of the State.