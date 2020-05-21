Guidelines on how marks will be awarded to Leaving Certificate students will be published this year.

The guidelines will also include information on the opportunity for students to express their ordinary or higher level assessment in each subject.

It is understood that the marks will not be based on the results of the tests but on the teacher's assessment of the student's ability and work.

In the Dáil last night, Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh said that the marks awarded to students will not be based on any previous examination.

The guidelines today will also provide information on ways to oppose any lobbying of marks made by students or their parents.