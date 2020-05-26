Leaving Certificate Students can register online from this morning if they want to get measured marks.

Students will be able to register until 10 o'clock on Friday night.

The new assessment system was implemented because it was thought that the normal progression of Leaving Certificate examinations would pose a risk to the health of students from Covid 19.

It is estimated that over 60,000 students will register for the new assessment system.

The Department of Education states that it is essential that students complete this process online.

Education Minister Joe McHugh is urging students not to leave until the last minute to register.