Learn science by reading comics? It is the goal of these three boys

How to bring teenagers closer to science? Mixing it perfectly with comics, the most common reading among children. This was the idea put forward by Jaye Gardiner, Khoa Tran and Kelly Montgomery, who in 2015 founded an online publishing house called JKX Comics.

The three boys, who were pursuing a PhD in various fields at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, spent their weekends in a campus bar writing the script and drawing their first comic, which was later released in 2016. Their comic, called EBV and the Replication Dance, describes the Epstein-Barr virus and its replication, all in a smooth to read and easy to follow context.

Many studies have suggested that comics can involve a broad and diverse audience with scientific subjects, according to a 2018 meta-analysis published in the Journal of Science Communication. The comics, of course, can make information more accessible presenting them through text and illustrations.

In 2018, seven other scientists joined the JKX Comics team, bringing new topics such as psychology, astronomy and microbiology. There are currently 11 comics available online for free. Their latest work released on March 2, called Gilbert’s Glitch Switch, follows the story of a biochemist sucked into a video game where he has to test combinations of amino acids to make proteins communicate effectively. The plot explains the fundamental concepts of biochemistry.

Although the comics are geared towards middle school students, the team hopes that people of all ages can have fun and learn something by reading them. The JKX Comics website, together with all their publications, can be reached through this link.