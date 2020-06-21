Tech NewsLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Learn science by reading comics? It is the goal of these three boys

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Learn science by reading comics? It is the goal of these three boys

How to bring teenagers closer to science? Mixing it perfectly with comics, the most common reading among children. This was the idea put forward by Jaye Gardiner, Khoa Tran and Kelly Montgomery, who in 2015 founded an online publishing house called JKX Comics.

The three boys, who were pursuing a PhD in various fields at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, spent their weekends in a campus bar writing the script and drawing their first comic, which was later released in 2016. Their comic, called EBV and the Replication Dance, describes the Epstein-Barr virus and its replication, all in a smooth to read and easy to follow context.

Many studies have suggested that comics can involve a broad and diverse audience with scientific subjects, according to a 2018 meta-analysis published in the Journal of Science Communication. The comics, of course, can make information more accessible presenting them through text and illustrations.

In 2018, seven other scientists joined the JKX Comics team, bringing new topics such as psychology, astronomy and microbiology. There are currently 11 comics available online for free. Their latest work released on March 2, called Gilbert’s Glitch Switch, follows the story of a biochemist sucked into a video game where he has to test combinations of amino acids to make proteins communicate effectively. The plot explains the fundamental concepts of biochemistry.

Although the comics are geared towards middle school students, the team hopes that people of all ages can have fun and learn something by reading them. The JKX Comics website, together with all their publications, can be reached through this link.

More Articles Like This

ePrice kicks off Fuorunque for the weekend: 60% discount on notebooks, TVs and SSDs!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
ePrice today launched another interesting promotion, which allows you to enjoy discounts of up to 60% on many products throughout the weekend. It is...
Read more

11-inch iPad Pro and 128GB of memory are back on Amazon

Amazon Brian Adam -
After the offer of a few days ago, the discount is back on Amazon again new 11-inch iPad Pro. In fact, the tablet of...
Read more

Immune discharged by 3.3 million Italians, the first cases reported in Puglia

Apps Brian Adam -
Since the launch and activation of the Immuni app, the client for the contact tracing of the Coronavirus of the Italian Government, developed by...
Read more

Mediaworld: Panasonic OLED TX-55GZ960E 55-inch TV is back on sale

Electronics Brian Adam -
A few days after the last report, it is back on sale at one of the main electronics distribution chains in our country on...
Read more

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in June 2020

Android Brian Adam -
The last few weeks have been very interesting in the range between 300 and 500 euros, given the arrival of devices such as Xiaomi...
Read more

We welcome a new species of discovered diamond frog: Rhombophryne ellae

Science Brian Adam -
A new kind of diamond frog it was discovered in the humid tropical forests of northern Madagascar, within the Amber Mountain National Park. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY