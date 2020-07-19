Tech NewsAppsCommunicationEditor's PickSocial Networks
Updated:

Learn about the new WhatsApp trick to read deleted messages

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
MicrosoftBrian Adam -

Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk

There global Coronavirus crisis would also have involved Microsoft. According to reports from various sites, in fact, the Redmond...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This abysmal sponge has been compared to E.T because of its bizarre shape

We have more accurate maps and data on the surface of Mars than of the depths of our planet's...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

So that you do not remain with the uncertainty of what they wrote you and then deleted, here we share this trick on WhatsApp.

A few years ago WhatsApp added new functions that now allow you to delete sent messages for yourself or for all those who have received it. This was a salvation for all the absent-minded who always make the wrong conversation, send the wrong message or regret what they wrote at the very hour.

Read: How to detect if a WhatsApp photo is false, here we tell you

However, there are all those who cannot with the uncertainty and curiosity of knowing what the deleted message was saying. If you are one of them, here are two solutions to avoid doubting yourself and discovering what they wrote to you and then erased.

WhatsApp how to view deleted messages

There is no function within WhatsApp that responds to this, but there are tricks to achieve it. Two of them are WAMR and WhatsRemoved +, apps that you can download from Google Play and enjoy them thanks to the Double Gigs offered by your Telcel Plan and #LaRedDeTusEmociones.
WAMR to view deleted messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp cómo ver mensajes eliminados

WAMR is a simple app available on Google Play, where once installed you must give access to your WhatsApp conversations. Its operation is to notify you when a message has been deleted and save it in the app.

In this way, by accessing the WAMR history you will be able to see all the deleted WhatsApp messages; texts, images, GIF’s, audios, documents, stickers or videos. If you want to know more details about this app, do not stop reading: WAMR, with this application you will be able to read the deleted WhatsApp messages.
WhatsApp cómo leer mensajes eliminados
WhatsApp how to read deleted messages
WhatsRemoved + to view deleted WhatsApp messages

If you are curious every time someone deletes a message, whether in a group or individual chat, there is also this other alternative. WhatsRemoved + is an app on Google Play to which you must give permission to access your conversations. In this way, it will notify you every time a message is deleted and it will make a backup of all the texts to read later.

The bad news is that it only works with text messages, it does not support WhatsApp photos or videos as in the previous option.
How to see deleted WhatsApp messages

Never miss a deleted message again and don’t hesitate to try these two apps that will also help you recover what was accidentally deleted and you wanted to keep.

More Articles Like This

How to detect if a WhatsApp photo is false, here we tell you

Apps Brian Adam -
To avoid fake news on WhatsApp or meet “fake” people, there are three tricks that will help you detect them easily and quickly. 2. TinEye This...
Read more

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Apps Brian Adam -
Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and here we share it with...
Read more

Claro drive: Everything you need to know to get the most out of it with 100 GB at no cost

Apps Brian Adam -
Sharing, saving, editing and archiving is about how much you can achieve with Claro drive, the platform where you can save your files. Free up...
Read more

Do you know how to use Gmail with split screen multitasking on your iPad?

Apps Brian Adam -
It was one of the great innovations that came to the iPad in 2017, with the launch of iOS 11 and, since then, we...
Read more

How to monitor all network connections in Windows

How to? Brian Adam -
Today it is very rare that we use the computer offline. Every time we turn on the computer, the most normal thing is that...
Read more

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

Apple Brian Adam -
On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during the current year. They are...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY