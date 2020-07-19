Learn about the new WhatsApp trick to read deleted messages

So that you do not remain with the uncertainty of what they wrote you and then deleted, here we share this trick on WhatsApp.

A few years ago WhatsApp added new functions that now allow you to delete sent messages for yourself or for all those who have received it. This was a salvation for all the absent-minded who always make the wrong conversation, send the wrong message or regret what they wrote at the very hour.

However, there are all those who cannot with the uncertainty and curiosity of knowing what the deleted message was saying. If you are one of them, here are two solutions to avoid doubting yourself and discovering what they wrote to you and then erased.

WhatsApp how to view deleted messages

There is no function within WhatsApp that responds to this, but there are tricks to achieve it. Two of them are WAMR and WhatsRemoved +, apps that you can download from Google Play.

WAMR to view deleted messages on WhatsApp



WAMR is a simple app available on Google Play, where once installed you must give access to your WhatsApp conversations. Its operation is to notify you when a message has been deleted and save it in the app.

In this way, by accessing the WAMR history you will be able to see all the deleted WhatsApp messages; texts, images, GIF’s, audios, documents, stickers or videos. If you want to know more details about this app, do not stop reading: WAMR, with this application you will be able to read the deleted WhatsApp messages.



WhatsApp how to read deleted messages

WhatsRemoved + to view deleted WhatsApp messages

If you are curious every time someone deletes a message, whether in a group or individual chat, there is also this other alternative. WhatsRemoved + is an app on Google Play to which you must give permission to access your conversations. In this way, it will notify you every time a message is deleted and it will make a backup of all the texts to read later.

The bad news is that it only works with text messages, it does not support WhatsApp photos or videos as in the previous option.

How to see deleted WhatsApp messages

Never miss a deleted message again and don’t hesitate to try these two apps that will also help you recover what was accidentally deleted and you wanted to keep.