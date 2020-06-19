Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Leaked Xiaomi Mi TV Stick hardware: it will arrive this month

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

xiaomi mi tv stick real

Xiaomi’s launch of an alternative to Fire TV Stick or Chromecast is an open secret. Little by little, thanks to leaks or rumours, we are learning more details about this expected device. We have been waiting for it to be presented for some time, but it seems that it will be finalized this month when the surprise is revealed. In this case, it is a “device that allowed you to turn any television into a smart one”, which has seen its hardware in the last hours.

The Xiaomi Mi Box S, also known as My Box 4K, is one of the very successful products of the Chinese company. This allows you to add Android TV and its entire ecosystem of applications to any television, requiring only an Internet connection and an HDMI cable. Mi TV televisions have maintained the essence of that product with screens between 43 and 65 inches. However, now it is time to compete with Amazon or Google through a “spike” for television.

This would be the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Leaks from this product have been occurring for a long time. In fact, we expected it to be presented on May 12. Instead, the Mi Box 4K was launched for India, which is the same Mi Box S that they have been selling in Spain for a while now. Later, we saw the entire leaked device in the store Gearbest, one of the most popular Chinese technology distributors.

Here we saw it with a price of 75 euros, somewhat more expensive than its rivals Chromecast and Fire TV Stick, which are worth 39.99 and 59.99 euros respectively. In that leak, we saw that it would be based on Android TV 9.0 Pie, which would have 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory, HDMI 2.0 connector, Amlogic S905 Y2 quad-core processor and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU.

Now, you’ve been through the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) for certification, having been assigned the model number MDZ-24-AA. Many believe that Europe will be one of the first regions to receive the product based on this record. According to it, the following technical specifications are confirmed:

  • Amlogic S905 4-core processor
  • Mali-G31 MP2 GPU
  • 2GB of RAM
  • 8GB of internal memory
  • Android TV operating system
  • 4K HDR, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio support
  • Dual-band WiFi
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • HDMI 2.0
  • USB Type-C
  • Bluetooth remote control with voice control and keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

What do you think of this new skewer to make any television smart?

More Articles Like This

Accuweather is updated with support for Wear OS and more news, first in beta

Apps Brian Adam -
AccuWeather has been a benchmark for years when it comes to time applications. It is complete, free and has a great interface, for which...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G lands: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
In mid-December, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy A51, a new mid-range model with Quad rear camera and 6.5-inch AMOLED screen. That terminal ended up...
Read more

With this Google camera you can take photos with all the sensors of the phone

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the best-known developers within the Gcam scene, Urnyx05, implements a remarkable feature in his latest versions of the camera app: the possibility...
Read more

How to disable Windows Defender notifications

How to? Brian Adam -
Windows Defender is the default antivirus or security tool in Windows 10. A software that for many is more than enough to be protected...
Read more

Google Maps includes an ‘almost AR’ for Street View

Apps Brian Adam -
Augmented reality is here to stay and the big tech companies seem to have clear that many of their tools are going that way....
Read more

He falls off the ladder because of the wind: Apple Watch calls 911 and saves his life

Apple Brian Adam -
There Apple Watch drop detection feature he literally saved the life of a 92-year-old American farmer from Nebraska who fell off the ladder due...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY