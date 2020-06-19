Leaked Xiaomi Mi TV Stick hardware: it will arrive this month

Xiaomi’s launch of an alternative to Fire TV Stick or Chromecast is an open secret. Little by little, thanks to leaks or rumours, we are learning more details about this expected device. We have been waiting for it to be presented for some time, but it seems that it will be finalized this month when the surprise is revealed. In this case, it is a “device that allowed you to turn any television into a smart one”, which has seen its hardware in the last hours.

The Xiaomi Mi Box S, also known as My Box 4K, is one of the very successful products of the Chinese company. This allows you to add Android TV and its entire ecosystem of applications to any television, requiring only an Internet connection and an HDMI cable. Mi TV televisions have maintained the essence of that product with screens between 43 and 65 inches. However, now it is time to compete with Amazon or Google through a “spike” for television.

This would be the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Leaks from this product have been occurring for a long time. In fact, we expected it to be presented on May 12. Instead, the Mi Box 4K was launched for India, which is the same Mi Box S that they have been selling in Spain for a while now. Later, we saw the entire leaked device in the store Gearbest, one of the most popular Chinese technology distributors.

Here we saw it with a price of 75 euros, somewhat more expensive than its rivals Chromecast and Fire TV Stick, which are worth 39.99 and 59.99 euros respectively. In that leak, we saw that it would be based on Android TV 9.0 Pie, which would have 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory, HDMI 2.0 connector, Amlogic S905 Y2 quad-core processor and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU.

Now, you’ve been through the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) for certification, having been assigned the model number MDZ-24-AA. Many believe that Europe will be one of the first regions to receive the product based on this record. According to it, the following technical specifications are confirmed:

Amlogic S905 4-core processor

Mali-G31 MP2 GPU

2GB of RAM

8GB of internal memory

Android TV operating system

4K HDR, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio support

Dual-band WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

HDMI 2.0

USB Type-C

Bluetooth remote control with voice control and keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

