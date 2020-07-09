MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Leaked the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: an input range that returns to the removable battery

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

A new system it has just been discovered and is only 10.7 light-years from us, this means that it...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Leaked the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: an input range that returns to the removable battery

The specifications and main features of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core have been revealed. This is a new entry-level device that reverts to features of the past tense like a removable battery, an option that the most nostalgic may miss.

So let’s take a look at the filtered characteristics according to Sammobile, to know in depth this new alternative in the entry range, that comes from Android GO, among other characteristics.

MediaTek processor and removable battery

A01 Xataka

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is an even shorter version of the humble Galaxy A01. Thus, its panel drops to 5.3 inches, with HD + resolution and a TFT LCD panel that shows that we are dealing with a fairly cheap mobile. Regarding the processor, we find a MediaTek MT6739, a processor that has two years already on its back and that is capable of running at a maximum of 1.5Ghz with its four Cortex A53 cores.

With 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core uses Android GO as an operating system

Regarding the memories, we find 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory pure and hard, low-end that Android GO will have to take care of, the Google operating system optimized for low-cost proposals for humble hardware. At the design level, not much is known about the terminal, although it makes sense that it is similar to its older brother, the Galaxy A01.

The terminal’s battery is 3,000mAh and is removable, so you can carry a replacement in your pocket to replace it, just like in the old days. In addition, we find an 8-megapixel rear camera with f / 2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with f / 2.4 aperture. As it is such an economical proposal, there are doubts as to whether it will be launched globally or will be restricted to a few emerging markets.

Track | Sammobile

More Articles Like This

Cameo: how the new celebrity video market works

Celebrities Brian Adam -
The platform that allows fans to pay for private video messages of their favourite celebrities is becoming increasingly popular. A celebrity just for us, ready...
Read more

Airpods 3 will be more similar to Airpods Pro, you know what?

Apple Brian Adam -
Apple is very friendly to clearly differentiate its different ranges, making it clear what is more expensive and what is cheaper. And as far...
Read more

How to update a Realme mobile before the update by OTA arrives

Android Brian Adam -
Realme mobiles can be updated directly from the OTA notification, but also support manual 'flashing' with an update file. And it is often much...
Read more

Do you fear a Facebook-WhatsApp merger? Here are the first tests

Apps Brian Adam -
It was clear to everyone in 2014, when Facebook bought WhatsApp for just over $ 22 billion, that That disbursement would not be to...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra, the first live images appeared online

Android Brian Adam -
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is approaching upon launch on the market, and with it the leaks between images, renders and data sheets continuously...
Read more

Total Tank Simulator Review: low poly war

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Total Tank Simulator is an indie title with good ideas but unfortunately marred by a not exactly flawless realization. Many of you will have had...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY