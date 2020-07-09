Leaked the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: an input range that returns to the removable battery

The specifications and main features of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core have been revealed. This is a new entry-level device that reverts to features of the past tense like a removable battery, an option that the most nostalgic may miss.

So let’s take a look at the filtered characteristics according to Sammobile, to know in depth this new alternative in the entry range, that comes from Android GO, among other characteristics.

MediaTek processor and removable battery

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is an even shorter version of the humble Galaxy A01. Thus, its panel drops to 5.3 inches, with HD + resolution and a TFT LCD panel that shows that we are dealing with a fairly cheap mobile. Regarding the processor, we find a MediaTek MT6739, a processor that has two years already on its back and that is capable of running at a maximum of 1.5Ghz with its four Cortex A53 cores.

With 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core uses Android GO as an operating system

Regarding the memories, we find 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory pure and hard, low-end that Android GO will have to take care of, the Google operating system optimized for low-cost proposals for humble hardware. At the design level, not much is known about the terminal, although it makes sense that it is similar to its older brother, the Galaxy A01.

The terminal’s battery is 3,000mAh and is removable, so you can carry a replacement in your pocket to replace it, just like in the old days. In addition, we find an 8-megapixel rear camera with f / 2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with f / 2.4 aperture. As it is such an economical proposal, there are doubts as to whether it will be launched globally or will be restricted to a few emerging markets.

Track | Sammobile