Leaked the presentation date of the Galaxy Note20, do you know when it will be?

By Brian Adam
Leaked the presentation date of the Galaxy Note20, do you know when it will be?

Although it seems that Apple is the only one that has a scheduled date to present its new devices exactly, Samsung is another of those that has burned some of the most important appointments of the year, as far as technology is concerned: on the one hand the Unpacked of the Galaxy S from February-March, and on the other the Galaxy Note in August.

Of course, in recent times it has not been only the phablets that have made the headlines of those days, but also folding phones that are gradually becoming an important part of the panorama Koreans smartphone. So this year it was time to know when we would know in detail everything that your Galaxy Note20 will have.

The pandemic does not affect … for the moment

With all major events canceled or digitalized by the coronavirus, we were eager to know what Samsung would do, if it would delay the plans to launch its terminals or if it would keep the dates of every year. It seems that he has opted for the latter and he has no reason to do so.

Possible design of the future Galaxy Note20. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Possible design of the future Galaxy Note20.

The first of them is that The current, although worrying, scenario is allowing many companies to resort to online events and keep their parish of loyal customers together. The second is that, if Apple does not carry out the keynote for the presentation of the future iPhone 12 in September and delays it for a month or two, until the end of October, it would offer Koreans a window of opportunity that not everyone has the years, to launch your device and not have real competition in the market.

August 5, TheNextGalaxy

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 5, 2020

Be that as it may, and according to some leaks that appeared in social networks, Samsung has already set the presentation date for its Galaxy Note 20: it will be on Wednesday, August 5, with an eye toward a launch in the coming weeks. A moment that may be conducive to still being in the summer and that would prevent you from entering an autumn launch, with the risk that this entails due to a possible regrowth of the Covid-19.

Although there is little data on the new Galaxy Note20, It does seem confirmed that it will have a camera module very similar to that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra this year, with those 108MP of quality in one of its sensors and the presence of that hybrid zoom that reaches 100 increases.

