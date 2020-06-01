MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Leaked specifications of Honor Play 4 Pro: high-end heart and 5G connectivity

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

MediaWorld, Xiaomi Redmi 8 with 5000 mAh on offer at the lowest price

After describing the discount on the HP gaming notebook with GTX 1650 video card, let's go back to dealing...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Leaked specifications of Honor Play 4 Pro: high-end heart and 5G connectivity

Last week we had news about the Honor Play 4, a mid-range mobile phone that leaked on TENAA, revealing most of its specifications. It was a mid-range with 5G connectivity, which will be accompanied by a high-end brother.

This will be the Honor Play 4 Pro, a mobile that has just leaked in Slashleaks and that will have, according to the leak, a Kirin 990 as the main feature, the same processor as the Huawei P40 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro.


High-end heart and AMOLED display

Image 2020 06 01 11 16 18

One of the “weak” points of the Honor Play 4, according to the leaks, was its panel with IPS technology. In this case, the Pro model will make the leap to AMOLED technology according to the leak, with a diagonal of 6.57 inches and Full HD + resolution. This screen will have a double perforation in its upper left corner, where it will house a 32-megapixel camera and a second 8-megapixel sensor to obtain depth of field information.

The strong point of this device will be its processor: the Kirin 990, the platform that Huawei uses in its front-line devices

The strong point of this terminal comes in its processor, which will be the Kirin 990 according to the leak. It is a processor with support for 5G connectivity, which we have already been able to test in proposals such as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro or the Huawei P40 Pro. Regarding the internal memory, everything points to a base configuration of 8 + 128 GB, with expansion using Huawei Nano Memory cards.

The battery, depending on the leak, it will be 4,200mAh, although the fast charge technology it will incorporate is not detailed. Finally, it points to a dual camera system with a 40 megapixel sensor and a second sensor of 8. It is curious that this model will have fewer cameras than the “no Pro” model according to the leaks, although we already know that more cameras do not imply better results.

More Articles Like This

The ‘chatbot’ that verifies news on WhatsApp, now available in Spanish

Tech News Brian Adam -
The truth is that the worst of the coronavirus crisis has already passed and the whirlwind of the first days of confinement, with the...
Read more

Apple TV application reaches LG Smart TVs: these are the models

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Last year, we were all surprised that Apple suddenly decided to open its hands to bring its content to other platforms that were...
Read more

'Remove China Apps': this is the app that succeeds in India to identify and uninstall Chinese applications

Apps Brian Adam -
The "app or platform fight" between China and India continues. A few days ago, the TikTok rating on Google Play dropped from...
Read more

Does Google Maps give an error on your ‘timeline’? Don’t worry, it’s not up to you

Tech News Brian Adam -
We all know that Google Maps is one of those applications that stores all the data on how we move., where we are going...
Read more

How to install 'apps' on your Apple Watch without touching the iPhone screen

Tech News Brian Adam -
Smartwatches are generally quite useful for what purpose but they have the burden of For many of their essential functions they need the...
Read more

Xiaomi launches its first AA batteries: up to five times longer

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
If we take into account the number of devices that run on batteries in our house we would put our hands to our...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Leaked specifications of Honor Play 4 Pro: high-end heart and 5G connectivity

Last week we had news about the Honor Play 4, a mid-range mobile phone that leaked on TENAA, revealing...
Read more
Tech News

The ‘chatbot’ that verifies news on WhatsApp, now available in Spanish

Brian Adam -
The truth is that the worst of the coronavirus crisis has already passed and the whirlwind of the first days of confinement, with the...
Read more
Entertainment

Apple TV application reaches LG Smart TVs: these are the models

Brian Adam -
Last year, we were all surprised that Apple suddenly decided to open its hands to bring its content to other platforms that were...
Read more
Latest news

Another person died of Covid-19 in the Republic, 77 new cases

Brian Adam -
It was confirmed this afternoon that one person died of Covid-19 disease in the State since the final figures were announced yesterday. It was...
Read more
Apps

'Remove China Apps': this is the app that succeeds in India to identify and uninstall Chinese applications

Brian Adam -
The "app or platform fight" between China and India continues. A few days ago, the TikTok rating on Google Play dropped from...
Read more
Tech News

Does Google Maps give an error on your ‘timeline’? Don’t worry, it’s not up to you

Brian Adam -
We all know that Google Maps is one of those applications that stores all the data on how we move., where we are going...
Read more
Tech News

How to install 'apps' on your Apple Watch without touching the iPhone screen

Brian Adam -
Smartwatches are generally quite useful for what purpose but they have the burden of For many of their essential functions they need the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY