Leaked specifications of Honor Play 4 Pro: high-end heart and 5G connectivity

Last week we had news about the Honor Play 4, a mid-range mobile phone that leaked on TENAA, revealing most of its specifications. It was a mid-range with 5G connectivity, which will be accompanied by a high-end brother.

This will be the Honor Play 4 Pro, a mobile that has just leaked in Slashleaks and that will have, according to the leak, a Kirin 990 as the main feature, the same processor as the Huawei P40 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro.





High-end heart and AMOLED display

One of the “weak” points of the Honor Play 4, according to the leaks, was its panel with IPS technology. In this case, the Pro model will make the leap to AMOLED technology according to the leak, with a diagonal of 6.57 inches and Full HD + resolution. This screen will have a double perforation in its upper left corner, where it will house a 32-megapixel camera and a second 8-megapixel sensor to obtain depth of field information.

The strong point of this device will be its processor: the Kirin 990, the platform that Huawei uses in its front-line devices

The strong point of this terminal comes in its processor, which will be the Kirin 990 according to the leak. It is a processor with support for 5G connectivity, which we have already been able to test in proposals such as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro or the Huawei P40 Pro. Regarding the internal memory, everything points to a base configuration of 8 + 128 GB, with expansion using Huawei Nano Memory cards.

The battery, depending on the leak, it will be 4,200mAh, although the fast charge technology it will incorporate is not detailed. Finally, it points to a dual camera system with a 40 megapixel sensor and a second sensor of 8. It is curious that this model will have fewer cameras than the “no Pro” model according to the leaks, although we already know that more cameras do not imply better results.