Leaf, the smart mask that you can control with your mobile and cleans itself

Very few imagined that after the virus had left (or rather, its attenuation, because it is still there), the panorama that was going to remain is a world of social distances and with masks, to avoid infections and the pandemic to spread. So it is normal that faced with this new need, companies evolve to compete in that market.

The fact is that, as our grandmothers used to say, "there is everything as in an apothecary", and when we look at the panorama of these masks, more surprising models appear every day. How is it going LEAF, which not only guarantees air filtration close to 100%, but also disinfects itself and we can monitor it from the mobile phone.

At the moment in crowdfunding

This LEAF mask It is a very interesting model for being transparent thanks to its manufacturing with recyclable plastic materials, so we can already smile and others can see it without problems. In addition, it has a characteristic that makes it especially interesting and that is that it disinfects itself, thanks to the use of ultraviolet (UV) rays, so that after each use and when we return home, we can eliminate all the viruses and bacteria that we have brought without realizing it. That without the filter will last much longer.

You have this model available right now in the crowdfunding phase and with all the objectives achieved, since over the 26,373 euros they needed they have raised more than 147,000. A device that It has active ventilation with N99 + HEPA certification, which guarantees almost total shielding and that will prevent the passage of any particle that floats around us. According to the manufacturer, that success rate reaches 99.9997%.

You should know that You can acquire (also in Spain) this LEAF in three different models since not all have the same functions. There is one that is the most basic and that respects that N99 + standard, but then there is another that includes UV auto-sterilization and a third that also allows us to connect it to the mobile to see in real time what is the quality of the air we are breathing.

Whether through an iPhone or an Android smartphone, the system is able to indicate the CO2 levels that we are inhaling, or if there is presence of some other type of particles that it is better to have away from our body. And it is that although the obligation to put it on comes from the coronavirus, the same is not a bad idea to continue using it when you leave to avoid a problem with the contamination of many large cities.

Its price? Well right now you have the most basic model for about 43 euros to change, the one that self-sterilizes goes up a little more to the 80s and, finally, the LEAF that we can monitor with the mobile phone shoots up to 175.

