Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk

By Brian Adam
Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk

There global Coronavirus crisis would also have involved Microsoft. According to reports from various sites, in fact, the Redmond company would be ready for a substantial corporate restructuring, which should lead to the layoff of 1,000 employees.

Apparently the staff cuts will affect various markets and teams and should start in conjunction with the new fiscal year which kicked off on July 1st.

At the moment official confirmations have not arrived, but a company spokesman said it was a normal “optimization strategy” which is implemented every year” with the renewal of the fiscal year“.

The more informed let it be known that the most impacted will be i MSN news teams. As early as last month, Microsoft had fired over 50 journalists to replace them with an algorithm based on artificial intelligence, which had sparked the reactions of many detractors. There is also talk of layoffs for Azure, the cloud division that brings the company billions of dollars in revenues.

It is undeniable that the health crisis has had an important specific weight: a few weeks ago Microsoft announced the closure of all the physical stores to focus exclusively on online sales.

It remains to be seen what kind of impact these layoffs will have on the Italian division.

