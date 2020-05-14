Thursday, May 14, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Layoffs continue in the US, but requests for unemployment help slow down

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new data brings 36.5 million lost jobs in the United States.

By AFP

The wave of layoffs continues to hit the US economy, but new claims for unemployment benefits fell this week from the previous week to 2.98 million, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.

The number of people who first applied for unemployment benefits in the week ended May 9 fell by about 200,000 from the previous week, but it was higher than analysts expected and is still far higher than any previous week. to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new data brings to 36.5 million the jobs lost in the United States since the arrival of the pandemic in mid-March, a figure only comparable to the situation the country experienced during the Great Depression of almost a century ago.

These people who join the ranks of unemployment will influence the unemployment rate, which rose to 14.7% in April, registering a spectacular increase since before the crisis in February, when it was at 3.5%.

The great confinement to try to stop the virus – for which there is no vaccine and the treatments are still experimental – generated the loss of 20.5 million jobs in April.

The consultancy HFE estimated that as several states in the country begin to reopen their businesses, workers will again find opportunities.

However, new protocols for the virus will continue to restrict activity. We think the layoffs will continue in the coming weeks, albeit at a slower rate, "they indicated.

More Articles Like This

"Citizens' legal right to recover money from airlines"

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The European Commission has confirmed that citizens of the European Union have a legal right to recover money from travel companies, including airlines, upon...
Read more

Honduras: Mobile hospitals to arrive in mid-June

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Mobile hospitals acquired abroad "are just a group of a huge number of health facilities. A strong impact Regarding the number of residents benefiting from...
Read more

Two men charged with the murder of Wayne Whelan in Dublin last year

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Two men were brought to court today charged with the murder of Wayne Whelan in Dublin last year. 28-year-old Lacey O'Connor and 45-year-old Mark...
Read more

Hugo app will invest US $ 10 million to boost the region's digital economy

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Entrepreneurs in technological development areas and others related to hugo will be able to receive investments between US $ 50,000 and US $ 200,000. By...
Read more

The intention is to build customs centers at ports and airports in Northern Ireland as part of the Brexit agreement

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The United Kingdom has indicated to the European Union that it now intends to build customs centers at ports and airports in Northern Ireland...
Read more

Egypt insists on opening schools across the country, contrary to President Trump's proposals

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Washington: President Trump rejected the recommendations of Corona Task Force chief Dr. Fauchi and ordered the immediate reopening of all schools across the...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Layoffs continue in the US, but requests for unemployment help slow down

The new data brings 36.5 million lost jobs in the United States. By AFP The wave of layoffs continues to...
Read more
Latest news

"Citizens' legal right to recover money from airlines"

Brian Adam - 0
The European Commission has confirmed that citizens of the European Union have a legal right to recover money from travel companies, including airlines, upon...
Read more
Corona Virus

Honduras: Mobile hospitals to arrive in mid-June

Brian Adam - 0
Mobile hospitals acquired abroad "are just a group of a huge number of health facilities. A strong impact Regarding the number of residents benefiting from...
Read more
Latest news

Two men charged with the murder of Wayne Whelan in Dublin last year

Brian Adam - 0
Two men were brought to court today charged with the murder of Wayne Whelan in Dublin last year. 28-year-old Lacey O'Connor and 45-year-old Mark...
Read more
Economy

Hugo app will invest US $ 10 million to boost the region's digital economy

Brian Adam - 0
Entrepreneurs in technological development areas and others related to hugo will be able to receive investments between US $ 50,000 and US $ 200,000. By...
Read more
Latest news

The intention is to build customs centers at ports and airports in Northern Ireland as part of the Brexit agreement

Brian Adam - 0
The United Kingdom has indicated to the European Union that it now intends to build customs centers at ports and airports in Northern Ireland...
Read more
Latest news

Egypt insists on opening schools across the country, contrary to President Trump's proposals

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: President Trump rejected the recommendations of Corona Task Force chief Dr. Fauchi and ordered the immediate reopening of all schools across the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY