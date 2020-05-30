Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Launch successful: the two SpaceX astronauts have successfully left Cape Canaveral

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Launch successful: the two SpaceX astronauts have successfully left Cape Canaveral

The two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, launched aboard the Falcon 9 rocket and the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, successfully left for the International Space Station, from Cape Canaveral around 9:22 pm (Italian time). A mission destined to enter history, and we are witnesses of it.

An epic countdown that ended in the best way. Robert Louis "Bob" Behnken was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2000, and returns to the orbiting station around the Earth after 10 years; man has indeed participated in two Shuttle space missions short-lived aboard the ISS in 2008 and 2010.

Douglas Gerald Hurley, instead, the mission vehicle commander SpaceX Demo-2, has participated in two Shuttle missions. As the colleague and companion of this incredible adventure, Hurley took part in two missions, one on board the Sojuz (a Russian spacecraft), to the International Space Station lasting about 180 days.

The next step is already outlined: following this mission there will be the first operational mission of the Crew Dragon, officially called USCV-1; the first manned operational mission (this time with four astronauts) of the SpaceX Dragon 2 capsule. The launch has already been scheduled in a few months, in August 2020.

A historical event that we will remember for a long time .. and we are still at the beginning!

More Articles Like This

Joy Tab Kids: an 8-inch tablet designed to survive our children

Computing Brian Adam - 0
There is no other gadget that is more suitable for kids than a tablet. Of course, supervised and controlled by the elderly, so...
Read more

Xiaomi launches its Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro in Spain: hardware and prices

Android Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has announced the launch today in our country of the new Redmi Mi Note 9 and Mi Note 9 Pro that come...
Read more

MatePad Pro: the Huawei tablet that points to the head of the iPad Pro

Computing Brian Adam - 0
With few exceptions, The panorama of high-end tablets on Android is subject to what brands like Samsung or Huawei do. since the others (except...
Read more

Apple contemplated launching an iPhone 12 with a serial USB-C connector this year, what happened?

Mobile Brian Adam - 0
We have been hearing for a long time that Apple "about to" adopt USB-C standard as primary for its phones But when the September...
Read more

New Moto G Pro: a great camera and stylus in the ‘Galaxy Note’ style

Mobile Brian Adam - 0
Motorola is one of those companies that we all, in some way, carry in our hearts, because It was the brand that we all...
Read more

Fortnite x Travis Scott: what Paola Zukar, manager of Fabri Fibra thinks about it

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
L'Fortnite x Travis Scott event it was a huge success, enough to keep over 12 million players glued to the screen at the same...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam - 0

Launch successful: the two SpaceX astronauts have successfully left Cape Canaveral

The two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, launched aboard the Falcon 9 rocket and the SpaceX Crew...
Read more
Computing

Joy Tab Kids: an 8-inch tablet designed to survive our children

Brian Adam - 0
There is no other gadget that is more suitable for kids than a tablet. Of course, supervised and controlled by the elderly, so...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi launches its Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro in Spain: hardware and prices

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has announced the launch today in our country of the new Redmi Mi Note 9 and Mi Note 9 Pro that come...
Read more
Computing

MatePad Pro: the Huawei tablet that points to the head of the iPad Pro

Brian Adam - 0
With few exceptions, The panorama of high-end tablets on Android is subject to what brands like Samsung or Huawei do. since the others (except...
Read more
Mobile

Apple contemplated launching an iPhone 12 with a serial USB-C connector this year, what happened?

Brian Adam - 0
We have been hearing for a long time that Apple "about to" adopt USB-C standard as primary for its phones But when the September...
Read more
Mobile

New Moto G Pro: a great camera and stylus in the ‘Galaxy Note’ style

Brian Adam - 0
Motorola is one of those companies that we all, in some way, carry in our hearts, because It was the brand that we all...
Read more
Community

Nine others Covid-19 died, 59 new cases confirmed

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,173 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,651 people south of the border and 522 north of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY