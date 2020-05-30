Launch successful: the two SpaceX astronauts have successfully left Cape Canaveral

The two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, launched aboard the Falcon 9 rocket and the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, successfully left for the International Space Station, from Cape Canaveral around 9:22 pm (Italian time). A mission destined to enter history, and we are witnesses of it.

An epic countdown that ended in the best way. Robert Louis "Bob" Behnken was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2000, and returns to the orbiting station around the Earth after 10 years; man has indeed participated in two Shuttle space missions short-lived aboard the ISS in 2008 and 2010.

Douglas Gerald Hurley, instead, the mission vehicle commander SpaceX Demo-2, has participated in two Shuttle missions. As the colleague and companion of this incredible adventure, Hurley took part in two missions, one on board the Sojuz (a Russian spacecraft), to the International Space Station lasting about 180 days.

The next step is already outlined: following this mission there will be the first operational mission of the Crew Dragon, officially called USCV-1; the first manned operational mission (this time with four astronauts) of the SpaceX Dragon 2 capsule. The launch has already been scheduled in a few months, in August 2020.

A historical event that we will remember for a long time .. and we are still at the beginning!