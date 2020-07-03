Launch of 'Fake Flights' for those waiting to travel in Lockdown

Taipei: Launched a series of "fake flights" in Taiwan for those who crave the Corona virus.

According to a foreign news agency, after check-in at an airport in Taiwan, passport check and security, etc., the plane is boarded, but the flight does not go anywhere.

The service was launched at Taipei's Songshan Airport for people who were confined to their homes to prevent the epidemic, who were accustomed to frequent travel and tired of sitting at home, with an initial attendance of 60 people. A total of 7,000 people turned out to take part in the "fake trip", from which passengers were selected by lottery. Organizers say the series will continue for the next few weeks.

Those who joined the 'journey', which did not start or end at the airport, went through the usual process and were boarded on Airbus A330, where the hosts extended their hospitality while on the ground. Of

The administration says air travel has become extremely limited. The purpose of the service is to show citizens the renovations at the airport and to tell them what steps are being taken to prevent the corona virus.

It should be noted that Taiwan was one of the countries that overcame the Corona virus epidemic with timely measures and border closures. The government has also instructed citizens not to travel abroad unnecessarily.