Monday, May 18, 2020
LATAM airline will lay off 1,400 workers in South America

By Brian Adam
LATAM's decision becomes one of the first airlines to announce mass layoffs.

– Try to adapt to a new world –

LATAM's decision makes it one of the first airlines to announce mass layoffs after the drastic crisis that plagues the industry due to the restrictions imposed to prevent the expansion of the coronavirus, with an unprecedented closure of borders in most of the countries.

Colombia's Avianca, the second largest airline in Latin America, requested Sunday to file for bankruptcy in the United States to reorganize its debt "due to the unpredictable impact of the pandemic" on its business.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Latin American airlines will lose $ 15 billion in revenue this year, in the worst crisis in the sector's history.

"We are obliged to try to adapt to a new world, the one we never expected and the one we never wanted, but which is in front of us," Alvo added in the statement to the workers.

The layoff plan for this Friday is in addition to the voluntary retirement program announced last week by the group, which provides for the departure of another 800 people in the six countries in which it operates.

These decisions come at a time when it is unknown when borders will reopen in Latin American countries.

