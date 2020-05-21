Thursday, May 21, 2020
LATAM airline announces the gradual resumption of its operations from June

By Brian Adam
Domestically, LATAM Airlines will fly 74 routes in Brazil and 12 destinations in Chile.

By AFP

The Brazilian Chilean airline LATAM, the largest in Latin America, announced on Wednesday that it will gradually resume operations from June, reduced 95% since April due to the expansion of the coronavirus.

During June LATAM will go from the current 5% of its operational capacity to 9%, with reduced rates and greater flexibility for the purchase and scheduling of trips, the company announced.

In June, LATAM will reopen four international routes from Brazil to Frankfurt, London, Madrid and Miami; while in Chile it will resume flights to Sao Paulo and Miami. In July, meanwhile, it will increase international destinations to 13.

Domestically, LATAM Airlines will fly 74 routes in Brazil and 12 destinations in Chile. In Peru and Ecuador, the airline works to restart its domestic flights in June, while in Colombia it would do so in July, according to the restrictions imposed by the authorities of these countries.

“The group is increasing flights, destinations and frequencies and taking concrete measures that respond to the new economic reality that clients and their families will face, such as more accessible, more flexible passages, new sanitary measures and a passenger assistance service during the travel, ”said Michael Rutter, LATAM Group Vice President Commercial.

In addition to the drastic reduction of its operations, LATAM announced last week the dismissal of 1,400 workers from its subsidiaries in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, who join the voluntary retirement program of some 800 people in all its subsidiaries.

The airline was severely affected by traffic restrictions and a drop in ticket sales that have hit the entire commercial aviation industry globally as a result of the coronavirus.

The airline, which emerged from the merger of the Chilean LAN and the Brazilian TAM, flies to 145 destinations in 26 countries. It has more than 42,000 employees and operated approximately 1,400 daily flights before the crisis, transporting more than 74 million passengers annually.

