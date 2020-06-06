They will expire at 23:59 today “Discounts from Dizziness” by Trony, and it is time to sum up the offers not to be missed before the expiration of the flyer, which will be renewed tomorrow as usual.

Among the TVs we point out the Sony KD55XH8096BAEP 55-inch at 925 Euros, 23% less than the 1,199 Euros in the price list, while the 40-inch Panasonic TX-40GX700E can be brought home at 355 Euros. On the other hand, Samsung, we mention the promotion on the 43-inch UE43TU8500UXT, at 465 Euros, compared to the 599 Euros in the price list.

In the telephony sector, we also report Apple’s AirPods Pro at 239 Euros, 14% less than the list price of 279 Euros, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G it is available at 1,099 Euros, for a saving of around 130 Euros. Among the iPhone Xs instead we mention the 64 gigabyte model that can be brought home at 689 Euros, from the previous 749 Euros. On the other hand wearebles, the Garmin Forerunner 45 is sold for 179 Euros, 10% less than the previous 199 Euros.

Offers also for photos and video cameras: here Sony DSC-H300 it is available at 165 Euros, 28% less from the 229 Euros in the price list, while the Canon PowerShot SX 432 passes to 195 Euros.