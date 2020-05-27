Last hours of the X-Days Mediaworld: the best discounts on LG and Sony TVs

They will expire at 23:59 today, 27 May 2020, the Mediaworld X-Days. It is therefore the last hours to be able to enjoy the discounts offered by the distribution chain on a wide range of televisions, including popular brands such as LG and Sony.

Just starting from Sony, the 55-inch Ultra HD 4K KD55XG7077 it can be purchased for 549 Euros, 200 Euros less than the list price. The 55-inch KD55XF9005 is discounted at 799 Euros, for a saving of 400 Euros, while the 43-inch KD43XG8396 obviously 4K is offered at 649 Euros, 250 Euros less if compared with the manufacturer's list price.

From the LG front, the 75-inch 75UM7110PLB with LED screen is available at 849 Euros, while the55-inch OLED 55C9PLA it goes to 1399 Euros compared to 1999 Euros in the price list. Still remaining among the OLED televisions, we also mention the promotion on the 65-inch 65C9PLA, at 1999 Euro, while on the 55-inch OLED55B9SLA a discount of 350 Euro is proposed and passes to 1249 Euro. The OLED 55E9PLA instead goes to 1699 Euros.

Mediaworld offers free delivery on all products on the flyer. For a complete list of offers, please refer to the dedicated page, containing all the information.