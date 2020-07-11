Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Largest ocean cleaning operation ever recovers 100 tons of waste

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme: a notebook designed for work

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme is a laptop designed for all-round business use, thanks to its power and portability. If you...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Largest ocean cleaning operation ever recovers 100 tons of waste

Plastic has become a problem. In the world’s oceans, there are real islands composed mainly of plastics. A recent operation has removed about 103 tons of fishing nets and waste from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, located between the coasts of California and Hawaii.

The company lasted 48 days and was conducted by the Ocean Voyages Institute, doubling their previous record of a 25-day period last year. It is, in fact, the largest offshore cleaning operation in history. Most of the waste consisted of fishing nets. Unfortunately, numerous turtle skeletons wrapped in labyrinthine nets have been found inside.

There is no complete solution for cleaning the oceans: it is only long days at sea, with a dedicated crew that scans the horizon, grabs the nets and recovers huge quantities of waste, which makes it possible,” says Locky MacLean, former Sea Shepherd director and activist.”We have achieved and exceeded our goal of capturing 100 tons of toxic plastics and, in these difficult times, we are continuing to help restore the health of our ocean, which affects our health and the health of the planet.” adds Mary Crowley, founder and executive director of the Ocean Voyages Institute, to the statement.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is believed to contain approx 80,000 tons of plastic waste, most of which come from commercial and sea fishing operations. Up to 12.7 million tons of plastics enter the oceans of the planet every year, for a total of 150 million tons that currently circulate in our marine environments.

It’s nice to see human beings trying to make up for the mistakes made by their own kind.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Afghan Air Force plane crashes, US pilot jumps to save life

Latest news Brian Adam -
bill to: An Afghan Air Force plane crashed during a training flight in a Taliban-held area, but the American pilot managed to jump out...
Read more

Five false myths about summer debunked to make the most of the holidays

Science Brian Adam -
How long should you wait after a meal to bathe? Does the umbrella protect against UV rays? Let's dispel some false myth about summer. There...
Read more

After 86 years, prayers will be offered on July 24 at the historic Aya Sofia building, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

Latest news Brian Adam -
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed a presidential decree to convert the historic Museum Aya Sofia into a mosque, a UNESCO...
Read more

SAP is going to have a hard time walkingand chew gum at the same time

Latest news Brian Adam -
The main European technology company is going through an identity crisis. SAP, valued at € 165,000 after yesterday's stock price hike, wants to be...
Read more

DiaSorin, a rare point of lightin the Italian darkness

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The DiaSorin kits for the Covid-19 may not be as iconic as Prada bags or Ferrari sports, but in the pandemic, they sell like...
Read more

The world’s cheapest electric car, priced at just 30 930

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Beijing: The Chinese company has developed the world's cheapest car, which costs only 30 930 and can be ordered at home, after which it...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY