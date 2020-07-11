Largest ocean cleaning operation ever recovers 100 tons of waste

Plastic has become a problem. In the world’s oceans, there are real islands composed mainly of plastics. A recent operation has removed about 103 tons of fishing nets and waste from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, located between the coasts of California and Hawaii.

The company lasted 48 days and was conducted by the Ocean Voyages Institute, doubling their previous record of a 25-day period last year. It is, in fact, the largest offshore cleaning operation in history. Most of the waste consisted of fishing nets. Unfortunately, numerous turtle skeletons wrapped in labyrinthine nets have been found inside.

“There is no complete solution for cleaning the oceans: it is only long days at sea, with a dedicated crew that scans the horizon, grabs the nets and recovers huge quantities of waste, which makes it possible,” says Locky MacLean, former Sea Shepherd director and activist.”We have achieved and exceeded our goal of capturing 100 tons of toxic plastics and, in these difficult times, we are continuing to help restore the health of our ocean, which affects our health and the health of the planet.” adds Mary Crowley, founder and executive director of the Ocean Voyages Institute, to the statement.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is believed to contain approx 80,000 tons of plastic waste, most of which come from commercial and sea fishing operations. Up to 12.7 million tons of plastics enter the oceans of the planet every year, for a total of 150 million tons that currently circulate in our marine environments.

It’s nice to see human beings trying to make up for the mistakes made by their own kind.