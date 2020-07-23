Laptop with SSD vs. laptop with traditional hard drive: when to choose each

Over the past decade, we have seen a small revolution in computing take shape: the advent of SSDs or solid-state drives. Given their high starting price, at first, few lucky people were able to enjoy them on their computers, but over time they have become so popular that it is common to see them in cheap equipment.

However, like the 1366 x 768 resolution on laptops, or the VGA connector, there are components that refuse to say goodbye, and traditional hard drives are among the most resistant to the passage of time in this regard. Today we are going to see in which cases it can make sense to resort to classic hard drives (HDD) in today’s computing, and when it will compensate for the SSD in our laptop.

SSD vs hard drive: main differences

At the technology level, the biggest difference between SSDs and traditional hard drives is that the former do not use mechanical components with movement, but instead use archived flash memory cells to store the files, which in turn are contained in microchips, following a similar scheme. to the classic flash drives. Of course, the technology today in an SSD is much more advanced than cheap USB memory.

With no internal movement, crashes do not affect SSDs as they affect hard drives, which were often damaged by hitting, especially while operating. Thus, if the durability of hard drives had to do with their physical conservation in most cases, in SSDs the key is that cells can be written a limited number of times, without affecting magnetism, as it did in hard drives. Regarding them, in SSDs we say goodbye to the fragmentation that has caused so many headaches in computing.

In terms of consumption, heat and noise, all are advantages for SSDs, since they do not have mechanical parts, they heat up less than HDDs (particularly with respect to those “fast” ones such as those of 7,200 rpm and higher), consume less energy and are completely silent. The presence of a traditional hard disk, on the other hand, is usually noticeable without making much listening effort, especially when we choose or the manufacturer chooses fast hard drives.

And we got to The main advantage and disadvantage of SSDs over HDDs: their data transfer speed and their price. Regarding the first, hard drives are usually in the range of 50 to 150 MB / s in sequence speed, while SSDs generally range from 200 MB / s in the case of older drives to 4,000 MB / s of the latest PCIe 4.0 SSDs, that’s all. A Seagate HDD of that same capacity, 2.5 “and 5400 rpm comes out at € 150. And we don’t even talk about the Sandisk being an expensive SSD. If we go to PCOe and 4 TB, we find prices above those € 700.

In which cases to choose SSD or traditional hard disk

In general, from everything we’ve seen, the general recommendation when buying a laptop is to look almost exclusively at those computers that have an SSD. And this is because there is something that the advantages and disadvantages that can be reviewed on paper do not count: modern operating systems for macOS and Windows, which are the operating systems that usually present the equipment that we can acquire in the main stores, are from long ago much more optimized for SSD. And it is so, especially in Windows 10.

On the same new equipment, from 2020, with tests on HDD and SSD, the experience can be a drama in the first case and a real delight in the second.. And all this, without really mattering what CPU or GPU we have. The hard drive today is a huge bottleneck, due to the large number of background processes that Windows 10 has. Regarding, for example, Windows 7. In the days of the old system, installing SSD was a revitalizing act. amazing for many machines. Today, directly, it may be your only option.

Optimizing new operating systems is generally not good with HDDs. Therefore, it is almost always best to resort to SSD A hard drive can be a good choice for a computer that is going to require extremely little, especially on older operating systems (which for security, it is not recommended to use). The problem with Windows 10 with HDDs is that system disk usage is frequently seen at 100% usage, which in experience equates to extreme slowness, like running out of RAM. If it happens on a computer where only Microsoft Word and Chrome will be used, opening and using both applications will be extremely slow. If that issue can be avoided (with the latest version, May 2020 Update may have been fixed), an HDD is an acceptable option.

Another case in which you can choose an internal HDD is when tasks with user interaction are not going to be performed on the computer, and for example, it is used to serve files on a local network. There, having a 4 TB HDD for € 150 in league with an SSD for € 400 makes all the sense economically speaking. Also, since SSDs have a certain lifespan, for the use of very large files that stress cells with more write cycles, HDD may be better.

Too there are scenarios in which both technologies can coexist. There are still many laptops with DVD reader/writer, and in most cases, it is easy to change them for a case in which we mount an HDD. Thus, if we have an SSD as the main unit of the equipment, equipping it with a second internal HDD unit with a lot of storage can be an ideal option to install programs on the SSD and carry data on the HDD, instead of having to carry an external hard drive and a recorder that in many cases is not used.

Combining an SSD with an HDD on a laptop can be a good idea if we need low-cost storage and performance

In this same sense, there are also computers that, today, come with an M2 connector for small SSD, and a traditional port for HDD or SATA SSD with 2.5 “format. In that case, It is also a good idea to use a SATA or PCIe SSD on the M2, and a large storage HDD in the 2.5 “connector. We will lose the silence of the SSD, but we will gain a lot of storage space. Regarding external storage, if you need a lot of speed, SSDs are the only option, but if it is not thus, external hard drives are still the most advisable, but they do have much worse impacts.

In summary, although for reasons of storage costs and shelf life HDDs still have a lot to say, SSDs are recommended in all other cases, both for its extremely better performance, as for the silence, the energy consumption (which can help to lengthen the battery of our laptop) or for the less heat generated.