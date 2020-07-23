Tech NewsComputingLaptops
Updated:

Laptop with SSD vs. laptop with traditional hard drive: when to choose each

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to make the flash warn you when there are notifications

There is a simple trick in WhatsApp so that the flash of your phone turns on whenever a notification...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rise in Covid-19 cases in Belgium

Covid-19 cases in Belgium have risen and strict lockout restrictions have eased in the country say health officials there...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Laptop with SSD vs. laptop with traditional hard drive: when to choose each

Over the past decade, we have seen a small revolution in computing take shape: the advent of SSDs or solid-state drives. Given their high starting price, at first, few lucky people were able to enjoy them on their computers, but over time they have become so popular that it is common to see them in cheap equipment.

However, like the 1366 x 768 resolution on laptops, or the VGA connector, there are components that refuse to say goodbye, and traditional hard drives are among the most resistant to the passage of time in this regard. Today we are going to see in which cases it can make sense to resort to classic hard drives (HDD) in today’s computing, and when it will compensate for the SSD in our laptop.

SSD vs hard drive: main differences

Ssd22

At the technology level, the biggest difference between SSDs and traditional hard drives is that the former do not use mechanical components with movement, but instead use archived flash memory cells to store the files, which in turn are contained in microchips, following a similar scheme. to the classic flash drives. Of course, the technology today in an SSD is much more advanced than cheap USB memory.

With no internal movement, crashes do not affect SSDs as they affect hard drives, which were often damaged by hitting, especially while operating. Thus, if the durability of hard drives had to do with their physical conservation in most cases, in SSDs the key is that cells can be written a limited number of times, without affecting magnetism, as it did in hard drives. Regarding them, in SSDs we say goodbye to the fragmentation that has caused so many headaches in computing.

In terms of consumption, heat and noise, all are advantages for SSDs, since they do not have mechanical parts, they heat up less than HDDs (particularly with respect to those “fast” ones such as those of 7,200 rpm and higher), consume less energy and are completely silent. The presence of a traditional hard disk, on the other hand, is usually noticeable without making much listening effort, especially when we choose or the manufacturer chooses fast hard drives.

And we got to The main advantage and disadvantage of SSDs over HDDs: their data transfer speed and their price. Regarding the first, hard drives are usually in the range of 50 to 150 MB / s in sequence speed, while SSDs generally range from 200 MB / s in the case of older drives to 4,000 MB / s of the latest PCIe 4.0 SSDs, that’s all. A Seagate HDD of that same capacity, 2.5 “and 5400 rpm comes out at € 150. And we don’t even talk about the Sandisk being an expensive SSD. If we go to PCOe and 4 TB, we find prices above those € 700.

In which cases to choose SSD or traditional hard disk

Vnand

In general, from everything we’ve seen, the general recommendation when buying a laptop is to look almost exclusively at those computers that have an SSD. And this is because there is something that the advantages and disadvantages that can be reviewed on paper do not count: modern operating systems for macOS and Windows, which are the operating systems that usually present the equipment that we can acquire in the main stores, are from long ago much more optimized for SSD. And it is so, especially in Windows 10.

On the same new equipment, from 2020, with tests on HDD and SSD, the experience can be a drama in the first case and a real delight in the second.. And all this, without really mattering what CPU or GPU we have. The hard drive today is a huge bottleneck, due to the large number of background processes that Windows 10 has. Regarding, for example, Windows 7. In the days of the old system, installing SSD was a revitalizing act. amazing for many machines. Today, directly, it may be your only option.

Optimizing new operating systems is generally not good with HDDs. Therefore, it is almost always best to resort to SSD
A hard drive can be a good choice for a computer that is going to require extremely little, especially on older operating systems (which for security, it is not recommended to use). The problem with Windows 10 with HDDs is that system disk usage is frequently seen at 100% usage, which in experience equates to extreme slowness, like running out of RAM. If it happens on a computer where only Microsoft Word and Chrome will be used, opening and using both applications will be extremely slow. If that issue can be avoided (with the latest version, May 2020 Update may have been fixed), an HDD is an acceptable option.

Another case in which you can choose an internal HDD is when tasks with user interaction are not going to be performed on the computer, and for example, it is used to serve files on a local network. There, having a 4 TB HDD for € 150 in league with an SSD for € 400 makes all the sense economically speaking. Also, since SSDs have a certain lifespan, for the use of very large files that stress cells with more write cycles, HDD may be better.

Too there are scenarios in which both technologies can coexist. There are still many laptops with DVD reader/writer, and in most cases, it is easy to change them for a case in which we mount an HDD. Thus, if we have an SSD as the main unit of the equipment, equipping it with a second internal HDD unit with a lot of storage can be an ideal option to install programs on the SSD and carry data on the HDD, instead of having to carry an external hard drive and a recorder that in many cases is not used.

Combining an SSD with an HDD on a laptop can be a good idea if we need low-cost storage and performance

In this same sense, there are also computers that, today, come with an M2 connector for small SSD, and a traditional port for HDD or SATA SSD with 2.5 “format. In that case, It is also a good idea to use a SATA or PCIe SSD on the M2, and a large storage HDD in the 2.5 “connector. We will lose the silence of the SSD, but we will gain a lot of storage space. Regarding external storage, if you need a lot of speed, SSDs are the only option, but if it is not thus, external hard drives are still the most advisable, but they do have much worse impacts.

In summary, although for reasons of storage costs and shelf life HDDs still have a lot to say, SSDs are recommended in all other cases, both for its extremely better performance, as for the silence, the energy consumption (which can help to lengthen the battery of our laptop) or for the less heat generated.

More Articles Like This

OPPO presents its most expensive mobile to date: the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Android Brian Adam -
OPPO renews the OPPO Find X2 Pro range by reinforcing the agreement with one of the most popular sports car brands: OPPO arrives presents...
Read more

WhatsApp: How to get iPhone emojis on Android

Android Brian Adam -
If you are an Android user but want to use all the emojis available on iPhone phones on WhatsApp, here we share how to...
Read more

WhatsApp: The trick to find an exact conversation by a photo

How to? Brian Adam -
Finding an address, a data or a phrase among all your WhatsApp chats is now very easy with the help of a photo. Discover...
Read more

Amazon and Apple targeted by the Antitrust Authority in Italy: an investigation has started

Amazon Brian Adam -
The Italian Antitrust has announced that it has started an investigation against Apple and Amazon to ascertain whether the two companies have agreed to...
Read more

How to install Fortnite on Android phones that are not compatible

Android Brian Adam -
Fortnite is one of the games that need the most hardware to run smoothly, this is the reason why a good part of Android...
Read more

Lenovo Legion Phone: Lenovo’s entry in móvil mobile gaming ’comes with 16GB of RAM and 144Hz screen

Android Brian Adam -
Lenovo had marked today, July 22, 2020, in red on the calendar. It was the day chosen for his first major bet in the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY