Langrisser I & II, analysis

The origins of the Langrisser series start in the early 1990s with the launch in Japan of the first game in 1991 for the Sega Mega Drive system, developed by Masaya Games. The game offered a tactical role-playing style that would rarely be seen in other genre titles such as the vastness of combat through control of the units, in large numbers, of each of the confrontations that occur throughout the game. Along with the clashes between units, in addition to an interesting story and striking characters, the latter is partly due to the designs of the famous mangaka Satoshi Urushihara who would offer his work for this and the subsequent sequels that would see the light in later years. Also notable was the soundtrack whose composers included Noriyuki Iwadare, which some will recognize for their work on the titles of the Grandia and Lunar series.

In the West the presence of the series has been testimonial and very scarce. In 1991 the conversion for the United States of the first game would be launched under the title of Warsong for the Sega Genesis with some changes in the design of the characters and names. The next game in the series to see the light would be Lagrisser Re: Incarnation Tensei for the Nintendo 3DS that would see the light in 2016. Today, almost 30 years after the launch of the original game, comes the compilation that includes the first two games of the series to present the saga and offer a classic tactical experience to current players.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zek4snbO9XI (/ embed)

From the outset the game allows choose between both games to start playing though it is convenient to start them in order since there are certain aspects that connect both titles to each other. At the start of both games the goddess Lucilis will appear who will perform a little test with several questions that will determine stats of the protagonist of each game throughout the game. The first game begins with the siege of the kingdom of Baldia by the troops of the Empire of Darsis. In this situation, King Illzach urges his son, Prince Ledin, to escape the castle along with the swordsman Volkoff, to ask the Duke of Hawking for help to provide reinforcements to deal with the threat. Despite obtaining the necessary help, Narm, one of the loyal warriors of the kingdom of Baldia, carries with her the news of the fall of the castle. The situation will be complicated when they realize that the treasure of the kingdom, the Langrisser swordIt has been stolen and that the empire plans to unleash the power of darkness that remains sealed within it to dominate the world. The second title is developed years later, being the protagonist of this installment Elwin, a young adventurer who travels with the sorcerer Heim. During their journey they receive news that the Raygard Empire is looking for a young priestess named Liana, who is in a nearby village, so both decide to rescue her at all costs before they are captured by the imperial troops. After achieving their goal, they decide to embark on a journey to protect Liana while discovering that the Empire's objective is to find two dark artifacts, the Alhazard sword and the dark scepter, in order to release the dark power sealed in the Langrisser sword, which resides inside the castle of the kingdom of Baldia.

The development of each plot is done through various chapters in which a combat scenario will take place. The story is not told in a traditional way, although there are conversational sequences in much of the game, so you have to resort to listen to the previous synopsis to each phase in the game menu, pressing the square button, which will put the events between each chapter in situation. Progress can be viewed in option Story tree, which shows a detailed diagram which will mark the current chapter that will take place next and those that are already passed, having the option to play them again losing the progress of the story but conserving the levels and equipment of the units. The different routes that can be accessed are also shown, which require specific actions in certain chapters of the game and that will entail drastic changes in the development of the plot and the evolution of its characters, offering the first title a total of eight possible routes while the second amounts to a maximum thirteen.

At the beginning of a combat scenario, the option will be given that each of the character units, called in-game commanders, recruit mercenaries to fight as allies, for which a good amount of gold is necessary. In principle the types available in the game they are reduced to infantry, lancers and cavalry, having among them a system of stone-paper-scissors style that defines the strengths and weaknesses of each one, similar to other sagas of the genre such as Fire Emblem. These conditions work in such a way that the infantry leads the lancers in combat, the lancers can easily defeat the cavalry and the latter do the same with the infantry. As the game progresses you can unlock new units, which will depend on the class of each character, and which will include stronger and more resistant versions of the aforementioned as others that include different types of archers, crossbows and witches They can launch ranged attacks and have the advantage to shoot down air units, the marine type among which are mermaids or lizard men that have more strength in aquatic areas and those of aerial type that are not affected by the terrain and include fairies, angels, harpies and griffins.

Development is done through box system basic of the genre, in which each unit will have a movement limited to a number of them, marked with a delimited area of ​​blue color, having to distribute each of the units on the ground, which depending on the geographical situation of the same can grant some benefits in combat but also certain disadvantagesFor example, units that are in rocky areas such as mountains will enjoy an extra defense. Attacking other units will produce a shock between both, it will show the confrontation of the troops in such a way that the life points of each unit will be reduced until reaching zero, which will be defeated and disappear from combat. At this point it must be noted that the main units that are defeated, with the exception of Ledin and Elwin being the protagonists of each story and that if they are defeated it will mean the end of the game, will not be permanently lost in the game. On the other hand, in certain scenarios there will be additional units which will serve as target to protect or temporary allies which will be controlled by the machine. In each phase, certain objects in the field, marked as brightness in certain areas that will only be obtained once, while additional rewards at the end of each scenario, both in the form of accessories or money from the NPCs of the game in certain phases, as well as additional class points for the character that has made the most casualties during the combat, which will in turn receive the name of MVP. Additionally, in the second game you can unlock secret phases when performing certain actions during the development of some scenarios.

Each character will have a custom class tree in which you can invest the points obtained by leveling up or after getting to be the best character of the phase (MVP) with which opt for new classes with which different improvements will be obtained when fighting, covering from one noticeable improvement of stats up to unlock new units, abilities and even new spells. As you obtain others, these will be available to select them immediately while making it possible use unlocked resources while some of them will require unlocking other branches to be able to access and equip them. In this regard, it should be noted that some characters will have one maximum level class while others may have two as an option.

The menu between each phase will also give access to a store where you can buy equipment for each of the main units available and which will include both different types of weapons, armor and accessories that will bring certain stats improvements when equipping them or some advantage in combat. Throughout each chapter the items to be offered in the store will be of better quality and performance, but at the same time its price will be higher. Each character can equip one object from each category in their inventory, in such a way that it will be necessary to find a suitable combination between them that allows obtaining an improvement in the necessary stats for each character, such as for example the sorcerers whose main strength resides in the magic stat or in the warriors in the Of attack.

At the end of the game obtaining one of the endings, the option to save the game will be offered at the same time as starting again with several options to choose from. The first one allows you to continue playing, from the beginning, with the level, money and objects obtained in the normal way, while the second allows you to enter the challenge mode, which also offers the player to keep his improvements and equipment or start the game from scratch in such a way that each turn made while playing will strengthen the enemies gradually, putting the player's skills to the test in each combat with new challenges of greater difficulty.

It should be noted that in the game options menu you can customize style when playing through various options. Initially, the character designs and maps will be seen with the remastered designs for the occasion but it also offers the possibility of alternating with the Satoshi Usushihara character designs used in the original games and also play with classic cut maps, that will show the style of which they were displaying at the time at the time of the consoles of 16 bits. The only, but not particularly serious, impediment to this option is that the ingame modeling of the characters will retain the remastered style when playing. Also this option will be available for the soundtrack being able to listen to both the updated versions of the songs and listen to theme versions of the original titles.

Playable this title supposes a back to the roots of the tactical genre with the particular style of squares that various titles in the 80s and 90s made fashionable among players of the genre. His main point of interest lies in control of different units in combat, not only limited to the main characters but to the mercenaries who make combat is ominous and intense, especially when seeing clashes between units when attacking. The system of weaknesses and strengths allows you to take advantage of situations in combat to try to prevent the enemy from taking advantage of it while defeating it taking into account, which allows focus the use of each unit in an effective way. On the other hand, all units are important Well, sorcerer characters like Chris or Jessica, despite their low resistance, are very apt for magic both in healing tasks and to attack with elemental magic respectively. In summary, the game offers a game system that although it is a both tedious and archaic compared to other games in the genre, it ends up being an experience that you can make the most of it both for their battles and for the development of the plot and characters.

Regarding the graphic section, the game offers a style with Remastered 2D layouts for characters and mapped In its development. Although they are of a remarkable level in both sections, the main interest lies in the option of use the original designs of Satoshi Urushihara, which offer a striking style, with special attention to women, evoking the original era of the game while reminiscent of classic anime series like Record of Lodoss War, which is a plus for this remastering.

As for the sound, it should be noted that the compositions offered by the game offer a wide variety of styles with rocky touches at certain times like others with a more techno style, some of them being interesting to listen to and that leave their mark. The option to listen to the original tracks allows not only to appreciate the sound differences between the two but also to be able to enjoy listening to the songs evoking the original sounds of the soundtrack just as it sounded in the 90s. Regarding the voices, the game only includes Japanese dubbing for both titles.

CONCLUSION Langrisser I & II offers two titles that evoke the classic and vintage style of tactical RPGs of the 1990s with a fresh style but retaining the game system of the series through control of units in the field by while the confrontations with the enemies become exciting. The ability to play using classic design and soundtrack styles complement a title that will delight fans of the genre and connoisseurs of the series. Its only flaws lie in the language of the texts, only in English, and in that it can be tedious at certain times.

THE BEST The game system is addictive, especially for the different units to control and the confrontations against enemy units.

The development of both deliveries that offer two different stories, with certain points in common, as well as different routes and endings.

The option to configure the game with the designs of Satoshi Urushihara together with the retro style for maps and soundtrack. WORST Texts in English.

It can be somewhat tedious in some phases.