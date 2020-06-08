Lagarde is having more luck with the crisis than Draghi

Crises are supposed to reveal character. If so, it is giving a flattering profile of Christine Lagarde, who confirmed on Thursday that she is as capable of acting decisively as her predecessor, Mario Draghi, by announcing that he will buy more assets and for longer than anticipated. But you are also luckier.

The ECB will buy bonds worth an additional $ 600 billion, up to $ 1.35 trillion, and says the program will last at least until the end of June 2021, rather than end in late 2020.

Lagarde deserves credit for having earned the support of her peers for increasing purchases so quickly and in such quantity. It has also sent a clear signal that it will not be put off by the German constitutional court, which in May ruled that the Bundesbank would have to stop participating in the purchase of assets unless the ECB could demonstrate that they are necessary. Investors have responded by lowering most eurozone debt yields, particularly those in Italy.

But the president is also benefiting from a more favorable fiscal context. During Draghi's tenure, austerity was the slogan of governments and the central bank was left with the task of trying to stimulate activity on its own. It's not like that.

Last month, Brussels unveiled a plan to jointly borrow € 750 billion to help regions and sectors most affected by the virus. It is true that a handful of countries are opposed to the idea, which means that it can be diluted and that it takes time for it to become a reality. But national governments are already spending large amounts to revive their own economies. Germany, bastion of fiscal discipline, agreed on Wednesday a new package of fiscal stimuli worth 130 billion. And French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that a recovery plan would be announced in the coming weeks.

With finance ministers helping rather than hindering, Lagarde's efforts to revive growth will be more effective

