Ladakh tension China urges India to punish perpetrators

Tensions remain high between India and China in the Gulwan Valley area of ​​Ladakh, with the Chinese military taking up new positions near the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh, while the two countries’ foreign ministers have also been in telephone contact.

The Chinese Foreign Minister telephoned his Indian counterpart in which the Chinese Foreign Minister urged India to conduct a full investigation into the incident in Gloucester and punish those responsibly. The Chinese Foreign Ministry says India should not underestimate its commitment to regional sovereignty and should immediately stop all provocations if such incidents are to be avoided in the future.

On the other hand, the Indian Foreign Minister said that India wants a solution to the border dispute through talks, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party conference yesterday.