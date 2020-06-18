Latest news
Updated:

Ladakh tension China urges India to punish perpetrators

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Kerry ‘free’ from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronavirus

A new case has not been detected in County Kerry in the last 28 days, which is twice the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In order to avoid such incidents in the future, India should immediately stop all provocations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

Beijing: The Chinese Foreign Minister has telephoned his Indian counterpart and demanded a full investigation into the incident in Gulwan and punishment of those responsible.

Tensions remain high between India and China in the Gulwan Valley area of ​​Ladakh, with the Chinese military taking up new positions near the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh, while the two countries’ foreign ministers have also been in telephone contact.

The Chinese Foreign Minister telephoned his Indian counterpart in which the Chinese Foreign Minister urged India to conduct a full investigation into the incident in Gloucester and punish those responsibly. The Chinese Foreign Ministry says India should not underestimate its commitment to regional sovereignty and should immediately stop all provocations if such incidents are to be avoided in the future.

On the other hand, the Indian Foreign Minister said that India wants a solution to the border dispute through talks, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party conference yesterday.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

China's problem with Zambia's debt spans all of Africa

Latest news Brian Adam -
China is caught in a debt trap in Zambia, which is going to do a complex restructuring of its foreign currency debt. The...
Read more

Four others died of Covid-19 in the State, 16 new cases

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Health authorities announced this afternoon that four others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are sixteen new cases. This means...
Read more

Musk kills three birds with one stone with his cobalt contract

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Elon Musk is going to make his rivals sad by playing heavy metal blues. By guaranteeing 6,000 tons a year of cobalt coming directly...
Read more

Pastor’s pay cut due to Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam -
By Tomás Ó Mainnín Pay cuts are being applied to priests in the Catholic Church due to the fall in cash income due to Covid-19...
Read more

"People on the islands between two visitor councils"

Latest news Brian Adam -
At a hearing of the special Dáil committee on Covid-19, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Seán Kyne said that he was aware that...
Read more

Irish American Jean Kennedy Smith after death

Latest news Brian Adam -
Former US Ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith has died. She was 92 years old. She spent the years between 1993 and 1998 as Ambassador...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY