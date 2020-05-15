Labor has stated that it will not enter into formal talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael (FF / FG) about a government program.

Labor leader Alan Kelly expressed this in a letter to both parties this afternoon.

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said he was disappointed by the decision.

However, Alan Kelly said that it was the party's opinion that the Green Party should be given the space and time to negotiate with the other 2 parties.

He also said that it was not clear whether FF / FG had agreed on the appropriate policies to get society and the economy back on track.