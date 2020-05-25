La Roche-Posay makes donations to health professionals in Panama

The La Roche-Posay group brand will donate 9,200 products in Panama and another 9,000 units for the rest of Central America.

By Summa Magazine

Due to the health crisis that everyone is facing, La Roche-Posay is donating several of its products in a sample format starting in May to contribute to the needs of the medical staff of the Santo Tomás Hospital, located in Panama City.

This donation represents the delivery of more than 9,200 products in the country that include 5,000 units of 200 ml hydroalcoholized gel that will help prevent the spread of the virus, as well as 4,200 units of moisturizing creams and lotions to combat the dryness they are having. health professionals following frequent hand washing with which they must comply and the use of gloves and masks. The work of doctors and nurses in the face of the pandemic exposes them to being more vulnerable to skin damage by such measures in their jobs.

La Roche-Posay, a laboratory for specific products for the treatment of different pathologies, has the primary mission of working side by side with dermatologists to improve the quality of life of people with sensitive skin.

The Santo Tomás Hospital is one of the country's institutions with the most flow of medical personnel and patients in the country and a key institution in the fight against covid-19, which is why it was selected as the beneficiary of this donation that will favor around 250 health professionals in direct combat line. The products will help these doctors and nurses to keep their skin hydrated, relieve irritations from the constant use of masks, as well as protect them from possible contagion with the application of the gel.

The donated products help to restore the skin's barrier function, relieve the itchy sensation caused by dry skin and also rebalance the skin microbiome. The donation is scheduled to take place in phases throughout the month of May and June in the hospital according to their ability to receive the supplies and the rhythm of their needs.

“We know that constant hand washing and the use of gel alcohol can cause dryness and even irritative dermatitis. At La Roche-Posay we are committed to working side by side with healthcare professionals, and in these difficult times it is our priority to accompany them, ”says Stephanie Paolo, Group Manager at L’Oréal.

This La Roche-Posay initiative occurs within the framework of the Solidarity Program that L'Oréal is implementing in Latin America to support the fight against COVID-19, which has 3 fundamental axes: Commitment to the protection of jobs ; solidarity with the most vulnerable clients who have been affected by the crisis; Solidarity with health authorities and vulnerable communities.