Kygo XENON headphones – with memory foam for your ears.



We’ve reviewed some of the Kygo headphones in the past and we’ve always been impressed with them. Check out our review of the Kygo A9/600 headphones as an example. Now they’re launching “XENON” – some new noise-canceling headphones which have been approved and developed by Kygo himself.

These are proper high-end, and come with memory foam pads to protect your ears and give the best fit. They also kick out a high-definition sound and come with quick-charging plus that noise-cancelling to stop you hearing other noise in your surroundings.

They can offer up to 24 hours of playback time with audi quality developed by DJ and producer Kygo. They’re going to cost you £199.90 and are available in three different shades – white, black or “stellar”.

Yes, a lot of money but proper world-class sound quality developed by Kygo and expert audio engineers on this one. They’re also foldable and can be stored in the included travel case.