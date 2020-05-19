Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Korea signs with CABEI a Donation Trust Fund for US $ 50 million for the benefit of the Central American region

By Brian Adam
This is the largest individual non-reimbursable financial cooperation that CABEI has received in its entire history.

By Summa Magazine

In the framework of the recent incorporation of the Republic of Korea as a new extra-regional partner, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) signed a Grant Agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MoEF) for the granting of non-reimbursable financial cooperation for an amount of US $ 50 million through the creation of a Trust Fund which will be administered by CABEI.

The resources from the agreement that will be received over the next five years will contribute to the carrying out of different economic, financial and technical studies for the design and execution of important projects to be carried out in the Central American region, especially those that will contribute to promoting even plus the integration of the region and the sustainable development of the countries eligible for this cooperation.

These resources will be used to identify and prepare projects that incorporate international content, technologies and best practices, especially from the Republic of Korea, in relevant areas such as Health, Energy, Social and productive infrastructure, Mobility for freight and transport, Information Technologies. and Communication (ICTs) and Adaptation and Mitigation to Climate Change, among others.

CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, mentioned that “the relationship with the Republic of Korea and the Asian continent is further strengthened since through this cooperation the transfer of knowledge and technology to the Central American region can be exploited through the formulation of initiatives in key sectors of our countries and it will be possible to intensely promote the practices that in terms of development and growth of the economy have led this Asian country to become the eleventh world economy. ”

Likewise, Dr. Mossi pointed out that “this agreement is established at a key stage, during which additional initiatives in favor of the countries in response to the emergency caused by the COVID-19 crisis, especially in the Health sector, may be supported. . "

