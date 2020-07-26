Kobo Nia, analysis: ideal for those who do not want to spend more than 100 euros on an electronic book

Kobo, Rakuten’s e-book brand, has become popular with its devices that seek to be an alternative to the ubiquitous Kindle. And now, with the scenario of the pandemic, it has launched the Nia to attract all those who are looking for a cheap and lightweight device.

He Kobo Nia you don’t want to surprise thanks to some revolutionary feature. It is focused on making the just and necessary sacrifices to reach the more pockets the better, so we will see everything that gives of itself in our analysis.

Kobo Nia, technical specifications

KOBO NIA Dimensions 112.4 x 159.3 x 9.2 mm Weight 172 grams screen 6-inch electronic ink touch screen, resolution 1,024 x 758 pixels and 212 pixels per inch. Light temperature regulation Storage and memory 8GB, 256MB RAM Waterproof Not Battery 1,000 mAh, “weeks” duration on each charge File compatibility EPUB, EPUB3, FlePub, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, CBR Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Connections MicroUSB Colors and price Black, 99.90 euros

An unassuming reader

The external appearance of the Kobo Nia is very similar to readers of past generations of Kobo, such as the Clara HD or the Aura One. The entire casing is made of hard, rigid plastic, which very well resists attempts to bend it with force. The feeling is that you hold a plastic object, but at the same time you do not perceive that it is something delicate or of low quality.

What does surprise and would qualify as the best advantage of this Kobo is His weight. Although it weighs only 10 grams less than the Kindle Paperwhite, the difference is noticeable. It is a reader made to be picked up with one hand and can be used for hours without tiring our arms.

The Kobo Nia, next to an iPhone XS. The reader is downright small, making it preferred by those seeking maximum portability by sacrificing on-screen reading space.

The edges of the Kobo Nia’s screen are accented, but the price of the device must be taken into account. In the back there is still the traditional relief of small holes that the brand usually uses so that the reader does not slip from our hands. The only button is on the bottom side, and is used to turn the Nia on and off. More than the finger, we have to use our nail, which, although it is not completely uncomfortable, has to get used to it. A small light indicates whether the reader is on or at rest. There are no buttons to go backwards or forwards in pages, we are relying entirely on the touch screen for it.

At the base of the Kobo Nia we find its MicroUSB charging port next to the on and off button.

The charging port is right next to that button and it’s still MicroUSB, when we are in an age where USB-C ports should be almost forced on any device for a matter of convenience. The good news is that Kobo includes a charging cable with the reader, so we only have to add a charging adapter or a computer.

One shortcoming that we can mention is that this Kobo Nia not waterproofSo it is not a device to leave it without care on the sand of the beach or near a river, lake or bath. This may be a major inconvenience for some, but if you are someone who always reads from home or traveling by train or plane, it will not be a problem.

Thickness test: the Kobo Nia (left) versus an iPad Pro (right)

About internet connection there is not much to talk about and it is not exactly bad: the Kobo Nia connects to Wi-Fi networks 5. To download e-books from the Kobo store is more than enough, and we can always make up for the lack of mobile data connection by tethering with our smartphone. In any case, the data consumption will be very small.

Display: just right and necessary for a decent reading experience

The Kobo Nia has no problem offering a good reading experience even in full summer sunlight.

The risky part of the Nia is undoubtedly the screen. First, because 6 inches may seem a little small after seeing many other models with larger screens. Second, because its pixel density is 212dpi in a world where 300dpi is often the requirement for text to look like a quality print on paper.

The result of this is not bad, but it is not brilliant either. Taking into account that the pixel density of the basic Kindle is 167 dpi, the Kobo Nia makes the reading experience to be approved, without more. The definition of the text is of quality, although it does show certain pixelation of the texts and we lose that perfect tracing effect that we have on more definition screens. Although I insist: it could be worse and the end result is enough.

The Kobo Nia too sacrifices another function that his older brothers presume: the change in color temperature of the screen depending on the environment in which we find ourselves (called ComfortLight Pro). In other Kobo reader reviews I have always said about it that it is a welcome function, although it works more for LCD screens than not for electronic ink screens where sight is not so punished.

Here is the quality of the text with the screen of the Kobo Nia. They’re not the 300dpi of other high-end eReaders, but there is certainly a clear improvement over the 167dpi of other rivals.

What replaces this function is Comfort Light (without the ‘Pro’ tag), which regulates the intensity of screen brightness depending on whether we are in very bright or dark environments. For an electronic ink screen, designed not to punish our eyes when we stare at it for a long time, it is more than enough. Oh, and a good thing: there are no reflections that disturb reading.

Autonomy: leave that cable at home when you go on vacation

As with all the eReaders I’ve tried, the battery never represents a weak point. The Kobo Nia states that its autonomy is “weeks”. And it may last a few days less than its older brothers, but it is something that we will not perceive with our use.

We can use the Kobo Nia for days and days without fear of the battery running out, to the point that if you go on vacation for a few days you can leave the cable at home after charging the device. If you read half an hour a day you will not have loading problems. Maybe we are book eater Yes, I would include it in the luggage, although only as a precaution.

Software: no change in the sun

Kobo has not made any changes with the software that circulates around its readers. There are applications for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android to be able to access your catalog from wherever you want, although Nia himself can use his Wi-Fi connection to be able buy and download books completely independently. For this you need, logically, to link a payment method in the Kobo user account that is in charge of keeping all our purchases and collections synchronized on all the devices we want.

Those collections can be in any of the main electronic book formats: ePub, MOBI or PDF. It even recognizes CBZ and CBR digital comic book formats, though the Kobo Nia’s screen size doesn’t make it a too-adequate reader to read comics.

We can read Kobo e-books from any device, including desktop computers, synchronizing our progress.

Kobo’s catalog of more than 6 million digital books also allows us to have no problem searching for almost any book that we are interested in purchasing. The 8 GB of capacity of the Kobo Nia allow us to store literally thousands of books (6,000 according to official promotion), so from that front we will not have any limitations.

As for the performance of the Kobo in general, it is what you can expect from a device of that category and from an electronic ink screen. We will not have a quick response like on tablets with LCD screens, you have to have some patience when writing (to look for books in the store or to put passwords of Wi-Fi networks) so as not to make a mistake with the keys … in eReaders of higher ranges we will find an answer perhaps a little greater, but it is not something that should worry us when the most usual What we will do in the Kobo Nia is to go forward by touching a finger on the right side of the screen.

Kobo Nia: Xataka’s opinion

The Kobo Nia is, in a nutshell, a worthy competitor to the basic Amazon Kindle. Especially for that improvement in points per inch compared to that rival. It is a small, extremely portable eReader and capable of offering a decent reading experience. Not wonderful, but decent, indicated for those looking to buy their first electronic book reader to make the leap from traditional paper.

This reader is not suitable for people looking for more screen, more performance and more functionality. It is basic, as its price of 99 euros indicates, so demanding readers will have to go for a high-end alternative. However, the Kobo Nia You are right, targeting the public that is looking for cheap devices and that they are able to decently comply with reading books.

Kobo has already put it up for sale from its official website, and it can be a very good option if you want to do the test of abandoning the role.

The device has been loaned for testing by Kobo. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.