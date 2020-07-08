Know the trick so that nobody knows if you have already read a message on Facebook Messenger

Unlike WhatsApp, in Facebook Messenger there is no tool that hides the “seen”, but here we present a solution.
Most Viewd
Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed
Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud
The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)
Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date
Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day
A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor
Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24
Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?
It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
More Articles Like This
Amazon kicks off Hisense Days: 32 to 75 inch TV offer
There Amazon week opens with Hisense Days, which bring a series of promotions on TV and large appliances of the popular Chinese brand. The...
WhatsApp: Know the trick to send funny audios with a squirrel voice
Have fun with your friends and send as many audios as possible with a squirrel voice. Here we share the trick to achieve it. Among...
6 tips to make your phone’s battery charge even faster
If you feel that your phone is not charging at the speed it should, these tips will help you make it much faster and...
How to activate RCS messages: Google’s ‘WhatsApp of SMS’ on your mobile
Google Messages allows you to use RCS messaging in most operators, even if they don't officially have compatibility. And it is very simple: you...
6 reasons why you will love the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite makes note taking a great experience. Learn about its main characteristics and find it soon in Telcel. Best of...
WhatsApp: How to have 100 different options of letters for your chats?
Give more style to your WhatsApp conversations using more than 100 types of letters. You will be the most original! Talking with your friends at...