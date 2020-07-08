Know the trick so that nobody knows if you have already read a message on Facebook Messenger

Unlike WhatsApp, in Facebook Messenger there is no tool that hides the “seen”, but here we present a solution.

How to hide the “seen” in Messenger from the Web version?

Of course, if you usually use Messenger to a greater extent from your computer, there is also a version of Unseen in extension format; it will hide your “Seen” and it won’t show you “online” with your friends. To do this, you must enter this link and install the extension on your Google Chrome.

Unlike WhatsApp and its tool to hide the double check of popcorn and your last connection, Unseen it does allow you to see the status of your contacts. This means that others will not be able to know if you have already read their messages, or if you are online, but you can know everything about them.

With this useful tool, you will achieve greater privacy in your Facebook Messenger; without worrying about leaving someone “Seen” and take your time to answer with those who do want to talk.