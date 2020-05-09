Saturday, May 9, 2020
Know 7 important changes in iOS 7.1

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It was at the beginning of this month when Apple released the iOS 7 update, which improved some aspects and features in the mobile equipment that integrates it.

Version 7.1 does not mean a radical change in your iPhone, however, it is always necessary to have the latest software to ensure optimal performance and have new features.

iOS 7.1

In this sense, in Holatelcel, We want to present you seven important changes that are in iOS 7.1, in case you haven't noticed them yet.

1. Calls from the car

The iOS update allows you to use the CarPlay system, which takes the Siri voice assistant and certain applications to the dashboard of a compatible car, making it easy to make calls, send messages, get directions or listen to music while driving. You just need to connect your iPhone and voila.

iOS 7.1

2. Automatic HDR

The HDR function can be automatically enabled on the iPhone 5S (High Dynamic Range), making it easier to take higher quality photos.

iOS 7.1

3. Quick look at events

The native calendar application, in the new month view, allows you to display events intuitively.

iOS 7.1

4. Siri 'listens' better

Siri knows when you finish speaking: you need to hold down the Start button while you speak and release it when you finish to manually control the time when the assistant listens to you.

iOS 7.1

5. Updated call interface

The layout of the buttons for answering and rejecting calls was changed. It is one of the simplest changes in the new version of iOS.

iOS 7.1

6. Letters with higher contrast

The keyboard that is displayed now shows the letters with higher contrast, making typing easier.

7. Greater precision in Touch ID

The fingerprint detector is now more accurate, after some users reported problems with its operation.

iOS 7.1

